‘I eat onions, not brains’: PM Modi’s Jhalmuri break in Bengal’s Jhargram goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unexpected stop in Jhargram to enjoy a serving of ‘jhalmuri’, a beloved Bengali street snack, during his election campaign in West Bengal.

‘Jhalmuri’, which is prepared by mixing puffed rice, chillies, and traditional Indian spices with a dash of mustard oil, is widely popular across the region. Sharing a video of the moment on his official X account, the prime minister captioned it, “Jhalmuri Break in Jhargram!”

In the now-viral video, Modi is seen approaching a vendor and requesting him, “Bhai, hume apna jhalmuri khilao (Brother, please treat me with your jhalmuri).” He also enquired about the price of the snack. The vendor shared that the price ranged from Rs 10 to Rs 20, depending on the order.