Parle reacts after PM Modi gifts ‘Melody’ to Italy’s Giorgia Meloni: ‘Sweetening relationships since…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni seem to have mastered the art of going viral, and this time, a simple selfie wasn’t enough. The two leaders treated the internet to an entire photoshoot, delighting fans once again. But what truly stole the spotlight was a now-viral clip of Modi handing Meloni a packet of Melody toffees, sending social media into a frenzy with one familiar word: “Melodi!”

PM Modi gifts Melody to Meloni:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Meloni (@giorgiameloni)

The iconic candy has become an inside joke online ever since the bond between the two leaders caught public attention over the years. Their latest video together only added fuel to the fandom, with Modi presenting the popular Indian confectionery to Meloni in a light-hearted moment that quickly spread across platforms.

Parle Products, the company behind Melody, was quick to cash in on the buzz. Sharing the clip on Instagram, the brand wrote, “Sweetening relationships since 1983.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parle Products (@parleproducts)

Social media users flooded the comments section with witty reactions. “Aaj khush toh bohot honge tum (You must be very happy today),” one person joked. Another wrote, “I was waiting for this handle to post it! Free PR is the best PR!” A third user predicted, “Stocks after this are gonna touch sky high,” while another quipped, “Parle Melody be like in few days: Out of Stock.”

Reacting to the viral moment, Parle Products vice president and chief marketing officer Mayank Shah said on May 20 that Modi gifting Melody to Meloni was “a nice way of pushing Indian products and giving a global stage.” Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shah added, “Expect a lot of traction in domestic and international sales after this internet-breaking moment.”