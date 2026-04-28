PM Narendra Modi plays football with kids in Gangtok; highlights Olympic dreams: ‘Nothing like playing football’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Sikkim on a two-day visit, shared glimpses of a light-hearted football session with young players in Gangtok on Tuesday.

Wearing a blue sports jacket adorned with the tricolour, Modi was seen walking onto the field alongside a group of youngsters dressed in matching kits, each holding a football. The interaction appeared relaxed and informal, capturing a cheerful morning atmosphere.

“Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!,” he wrote on X while posting pictures from the session.

Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5xEceWBH1f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

In another post, he added, “Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!”

Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters! pic.twitter.com/Xc99oCylqt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

He also shared a video with the caption, “A football morning in Gangtok! We learnt, we played, we celebrated and above everything else, we enjoyed the game….”

Watch the video:

A football morning in Gangtok! We learnt, we played, we celebrated and above everything else, we enjoyed the game…. pic.twitter.com/rZ0jLey5u7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

In the clip, PM Modi is seen stationed near the goalpost as the children pass the ball to him. He takes a shot, scores, and celebrates the moment with the kids through high-fives. Towards the end, he interacts with the young players, speaking about India’s ambition to host the Olympics and the need to prepare athletes who can compete on the global stage. He also signs jerseys and footballs for them.

PM Modi had arrived in Gangtok a day earlier to attend the closing ceremony of Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day celebrations, where he also met Padma awardees and individuals recognised for their contributions across various fields.