‘That device worked on internet?’ Netizens react after PM Modi clears air around communication with Bear Grylls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday finally cleared the air on how he conversed with Bear Grylls in the special episode of ‘Man Vs Wild’ since the famed adventurer does not understand Hindi. After watching the show, aired on August 12, many had pondered whether Grylls understood Hindi. However, PM Modi, in his Mann ki Baat address, said technology helped bridge the communication gap between them.

Immediately after Modi’s remarks, many took to the internet to express their opinion and took to cracking a few jokes.

“Whenever I spoke immediately, there was simultaneous translation into English or simultaneous interpretation and Bear Grylls had a small cordless instrument in his ear. So I used to speak in Hindi but he heard it in English and because of that communication became very easy and this is an amazing aspect of technology,” PM Modi said.

Take a look at the hilarious reaction to Modi’s statement:

That cordless device worked on internet ? Range hai kya national park mein ? — شیوراج (@Shivraj44315223) August 25, 2019

cloud aur baarish mein yeh technology chalti hai? — Lebrown James (@Naa_Cheese) August 25, 2019

Modi ji aap Unjoy karo pic.twitter.com/nPdmmbN8ku — प्रोफसर उन्जॉय Raja babu 🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) August 25, 2019

a device that translates colloquial hindi to english that quick in real time????thats some tekanologiee…. — Rakesh ‏ (@robbo1_87) August 25, 2019

Thank you for telling this. The economy will be back on track now 😊 — Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) August 25, 2019

Thanks for showing both ears of @BearGrylls there’s surely a device attached to his ears just like we can see the Vikas all around. — Gulshan Arora (@gulsarora) August 25, 2019

Country biggest concern, just solved by PM Modi. — Abhi• (@dillidisco) August 25, 2019

Hope Jio providea 4g service in a forest for the device to work without any hassle. — iamriyaz (@riyazceg) August 25, 2019

Is there any device to convert the language unemployed and people with ruined business are speaking- Kindly Develop 🙏 — Dera pramukh 👹 (@HindustaniTrack) August 25, 2019