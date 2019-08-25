Toggle Menu
‘That device worked on internet?’ Netizens react after PM Modi clears air around communication with Bear Grylls

After watching the show, aired on August 12, many had pondered whether Grylls understood Hindi. However, PM Modi, in his Mann ki Baat address, said technology helped bridge the communication gap between them.

Man Vs Wild With Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday finally cleared the air on how he conversed with Bear Grylls in the special episode of ‘Man Vs Wild’ since the famed adventurer does not understand Hindi. After watching the show, aired on August 12, many had pondered whether Grylls understood Hindi. However, PM Modi, in his Mann ki Baat address, said technology helped bridge the communication gap between them.

Immediately after Modi’s remarks, many took to the internet to express their opinion and took to cracking a few jokes.

“Whenever I spoke immediately, there was simultaneous translation into English or simultaneous interpretation and Bear Grylls had a small cordless instrument in his ear. So I used to speak in Hindi but he heard it in English and because of that communication became very easy and this is an amazing aspect of technology,” PM Modi said.

Take a look at the hilarious reaction to Modi’s statement:

