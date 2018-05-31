Follow Us:
PM Modi, Chacha Chaudhary feature together in Maharashtra school books; Twitterati express disapproval

The cover photo of the book titled Chacha Choudhary and Narendra Modi soon started doing rounds on social media and Netizens too were not very happy with the move. Many were offended by the move and alleged that such cherished popular culture shouldn’t be tampered with.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2018 5:02:18 pm
chacha chaudhury, maharashtra, modi and chacha chaudhary, maharashtra book chacha chaudhary, india news, education news, indian express Thousands of copies of the books on PM Modi and Chacha Chaudhary have been bought by the state government and distributed to schools. (Source: File photo)
While Marvel and DC comics might have a huge fan following in western countries, Indians enjoy their own set of iconic comic characters from various regional languages. Chacha Chaudhury and Sabu are right on top of that list of cult comic characters.

However, one comic book of Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu has ruffled a few feathers.

Recently, a new set of Chacha Chaudhary comics has been launched with another known face joining them in decoding mysteries – Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move has come under fire and the comic book creators have been receiving a lot of flak online.

A book titled Chacha Chaudhary and Narendra Modi – published by Diamond Books – has been purchased by Maharashtra government as supplementary material for students of Classes I to V in state-run schools.

Thousands of copies on PM Modi have been bought by the state government and distributed to schools. The move was severely criticised by NCP leader Supriya Sule, who accused the state government of using education as a “tool for marketing”.

“Education is a serious subject. To use it as a tool for marketing is shameful,” said Sule. “The book has a message of cleanliness, which is great. But if they wanted to use icons for the message of cleanliness, then why not use Sant Gadge Maharaj? Does the present government feel that Mr Modi is the only person fit to speak about it?” she added.

The book’s cover photo soon started doing rounds on social media even as Netizens expressed their disapproval with the move. While some took jibes at the government, others were offended and alleged that such cherished popular culture shouldn’t be tampered with.

What do you think about this new book? Tell us in comments below.

