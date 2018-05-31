PM Modi, Chacha Chaudhary feature together in Maharashtra school books; Twitterati express disapproval

Thousands of copies of the books on PM Modi and Chacha Chaudhary have been bought by the state government and distributed to schools. (Source: File photo) Thousands of copies of the books on PM Modi and Chacha Chaudhary have been bought by the state government and distributed to schools. (Source: File photo)

While Marvel and DC comics might have a huge fan following in western countries, Indians enjoy their own set of iconic comic characters from various regional languages. Chacha Chaudhury and Sabu are right on top of that list of cult comic characters.

However, one comic book of Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu has ruffled a few feathers.

Recently, a new set of Chacha Chaudhary comics has been launched with another known face joining them in decoding mysteries – Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move has come under fire and the comic book creators have been receiving a lot of flak online.

A book titled Chacha Chaudhary and Narendra Modi – published by Diamond Books – has been purchased by Maharashtra government as supplementary material for students of Classes I to V in state-run schools.

Thousands of copies on PM Modi have been bought by the state government and distributed to schools. The move was severely criticised by NCP leader Supriya Sule, who accused the state government of using education as a “tool for marketing”.

“Education is a serious subject. To use it as a tool for marketing is shameful,” said Sule. “The book has a message of cleanliness, which is great. But if they wanted to use icons for the message of cleanliness, then why not use Sant Gadge Maharaj? Does the present government feel that Mr Modi is the only person fit to speak about it?” she added.

The book’s cover photo soon started doing rounds on social media even as Netizens expressed their disapproval with the move. While some took jibes at the government, others were offended and alleged that such cherished popular culture shouldn’t be tampered with.

The lowest low cartoonists can hit is siding with their ruling government instead of criticizing it. A low even lower, is to drag a beloved cartoon character into such propaganda. Thanks, #Diamondcomics, for turning #ChachaChaudhary into an obsequious flunkey. — Rohan Chakravarty (@thetoonguy) May 30, 2018

Chacha Chaudhary and PM Modi feature together in Maharashtra school textbooks. And they said- Infinity War is the biggest crossover event in history. — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) May 29, 2018

#ChachaChaudhary is new spoke person of prime minister India (BJP).

Chacha Chaudhary got government job and highly educated youths are suggested to fry pakoda.

😂😂#AchheDin — the piyush rai (@ThepiyushraiRai) May 29, 2018

They just made Chacha Chaudhary a side actor in his own comics…what next? Remaking K3G with SRK in Johnny Lever’s role? https://t.co/czyrwCB6NG — Nimit (@nimitarora1991) May 29, 2018

Chacha Chaudhary and Modi! that does sound comic indeed- But why ruin my Bachpan ki favourite comics memory… Let the Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu fellowship remain unsullied. — Griha Atul (@grihaatul) May 29, 2018

Please let Chacha Chaudhary be him, do not rope in Modi Ji into the world of comics. Maharashtra Govt should not produce reading material that holds no fun but agenda. — Vishal Mehra (@randomvishal) May 29, 2018

😔 “The government in Maharashtra has come out with a series of illustrated books for school children under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan featuring Modi alongside the iconic Chacha Choudhary!” Really?https://t.co/wv9ZE9dInz pic.twitter.com/uF3p8pwR55 — Kalpasree Bhowmik (@kalpasree) May 30, 2018

Ahhh…the humble beginnings of autocracy! But they didn’t have to drag my fave comics, #ChachaChaudhary into this! https://t.co/7ZaizT0z7w — Sreeju Sudhakaran (@sree_thru_me) May 28, 2018

Sabu ka rehna bohot zaruri hai Chacha Chaudhary ke liye. pic.twitter.com/LfSW6GDk5G — Mukesh Ambani (@DhoklaKaDeewana) May 30, 2018

*Chacha Chaudhary – Modi Comic Strip* Chacha Chaudhary: Sabu, Raka ko space main bhej do.

Modi: Maine bhi saath main bhej do, earth to maine almost ghum liya hai. — Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) May 30, 2018

What do you think about this new book? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd