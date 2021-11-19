As PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws, disappointed and masterstroke emerge as top trends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three farm laws on Friday and asked protesting farmers to return home. The protests against the contentious laws have been going on for more than a year at Delhi’s borders. The government’s change of stance came as a surprise to netizens, with #disappointed and #masterstroke emerging as trends on Twitter. After PM Modi’s announcement, netizens also shared their opinions via memes. While many welcomed the PM’s announcement on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, others criticised the move.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood tweeted, “This is a wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodiji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today.”

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

— Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) November 19, 2021

— Ramadhir Singh🏹 (@iamramadhir) November 19, 2021

Video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the Centre will be forced to repeal the farm laws has gained spotlight currently. Netizens also put forth the demand of repealing the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and Article 370.

#MasterStroke?#Demonetization– Forgotten Nightmare #GST– Govt. still struggling with rates & making payments#Article370– Kashmir more alienated from Delhi than before#FarmLaws– Withdrawn after farmers call out crony capitalism#CAANRC– No rules framed in 2yrs. Next to go? — The DeshBhakt 🇮🇳 (@TheDeshBhakt) November 19, 2021

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 were opposed by farmers’ organizations. Farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been agitating at Delhi borders, demanding repeal of the laws since November 26, 2020. As stalemate continued between the Centre and farmers unions, the Supreme Court stayed the farm laws implementation.