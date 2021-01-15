Videos of a ‘playful’ leopard interacting with humans start serious conversation online

Videos of a leopard acting unusually friendly with people on a hilly road has taken social media by storm. The videos, reportedly shot in Himachal Pradesh, have raised concerns over shrinking habitats of wild animals.

Seen among many tourist vehicles, the wildcat is walking past the cars and interacting with humans in very close proximity. The viral video shows people present at the site filming the rare sight on their mobile phones.

He looks a domesticated one. Maybe escaped from some estate. Some says it is from tirthan valley, HP. Not confirmed. But need more investigation. @rameshpandeyifs pic.twitter.com/PF3OwQJ3Ll — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 15, 2021

As the clips started to circulate widely online, news agency ANI said the unbelievable incident happened on Banjar-Kullu Road in Tirthan Valley in state’s Kullu district.

This information about forest fire is given by a local officer to a retired service colleague of mine who shared this video & related facts on IAS #HimachalPradesh WhatsApp Group. @susantananda3 @ParveenKaswan @SudhaRamenIFS or anybody else from @CentralIfs may pl comment on it. — Sanjeev Gupta (@sanjg2k1) January 15, 2021

The usual behaviour of the animals worried many animal lovers and wildlife experts who wondered what led the animal to be so comfortable around humans. While some thought may be it was domesticated, others opined may be it was injured or tranquillised.

This is possible in case of hand reared animals. Needs further investigation. The trend of keeping wild animals as pet can result in such unusual recoveries or surprising sightings. Unfortunate and worrisome. — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) January 14, 2021

He looks drugged/intoxicated and it appears that the guys taking his picture know that he is dazed and cannot/will not attack. It’s a horrible sight. Do let us know if you get any clarity on this. It appears extremely shady. — Renuka Mishra (@renukamishra67) January 14, 2021

Former Additional Chief Secy in HP, IAS officer Sanjeev Gupta too shared the clip online, and said that a recent forest fire in the area have displaced the animal and it’s not domesticated.

Checked with Deputy Commissioner, Kullu. This leopard 🐆 is not domesticated. It came out of Great National Himalayan Park in Tirthan Valley in #HimachalPradesh a couple of days ago. She is reconfirming about fire 🔥 though locals have mentioned about one such fire. — Sanjeev Gupta (@sanjg2k1) January 15, 2021

Slamming the behaviour of the public filming the wild animal, he further claimed that humans encroaching natural habitat of wild animals in such an extend is a serious problem and measures must be taken.

If it has got so accustomed to human beings, that may be a sign of humans intruding too close into the habitat of wildlife in the Great National Himalayan Park. This needs to be set right. Will speak to Principal CCF (HoFF)/Chief Wildlife Warden. @CMOFFICEHP — Sanjeev Gupta (@sanjg2k1) January 15, 2021

As people were not threatened by the young leopard and they started to hang out with it so nearby, many slammed the actions of the crowd filming it.

Leopard’s behaviour isn’t natural.Must be unwell. Once my Cat behaved a little like this, walking in big circles,little seizure in long intervals, same disoriented mental condition. Vets couldn’t help as they knew only abt dogs so I fed antibiotics for a week and it recovered. — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) January 15, 2021

Poor kid looks scared and bewildered, going about in circles. — Gauri (@makeshiftworld) January 15, 2021

Its overwhelmed by the number of dumb people. — S Roy (@lightsailing) January 14, 2021

This is really sad! We have ambushed and taken over their habitats.. 😔 — Sk (@pahadanladki) January 14, 2021

Height of foolishness ! I think these people are lucky to be alive 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — vinayak naik (@vinnu2004) January 14, 2021

We’ve not been taught to love the animals, their habitat. These idiots are so much into taking photos to flaunt that they actually encircled the animal hardly leaving any escape. https://t.co/4sebgbS1Qd — सिंह साहब (@Sunil_Bharatiya) January 15, 2021

It seems a young leopard – familiar with human movement. Unfortunate to see all the ruckus by those transiting… stopping for selfies & videos! https://t.co/3ZhCBhErOx — Dr. Suchitra Raghavachari (@DrSRaghavachari) January 14, 2021

Leave the animal alone, people https://t.co/jOaxrWUAUu — shailesh gaikwad (@shailesh505) January 14, 2021

Himachal Pradesh frequently witnesses forest fires during dry weather conditions. This month, a forest fire which started near Kullu raged for several days before being brought under control. Forest fires were also reported in Shimla and other parts of the state.