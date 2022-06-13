‘Someone’s JEE is someone else’s bhurJEE’: Plate made of question paper sparks laughter

Engineering aspirants toil hard to ace the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and secure admission at an Indian Institute of Technology. Now a JEE question paper has triggered funny reactions on Twitter, not for its content but for its usage.

The question paper was turned into a paper plate and its photograph has gone viral. A Twitter user, Anurag, shared the photograph showing the paper plate against the backdrop of a Rail Neer water bottle and train passengers. After each question, “JEE Main-2021 (February)” is written. Anurag captioned the photograph “Only Kota things”.

Twitter users poked fun at the paper plate and a plethora of sarcastic remarks flooded the comments section. The photograph made some users recollect their entrance preparation days. A user commented, “made my life complicated” while another wrote, “thanks for the ptsd”. A third user wrote, “The only way I’m passing a jee paper is by putting samosa and giving it to someone else.”

A few were also interested in the questions printed on the paper. A user wrote, “Legends like me are solving these questions Q7. 75 Q8. 6000 Angstrom or 600 nm” and another user commented, “I wish it had question of finding moment of inertia of plate.”

Someone’s JEE is someone else’s bhurJEE — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 12, 2022

Education Hub kota , Rajasthan ✨ 💛 Q.7

solution :

Intensity = 100 cos^2(30) = 75 lumens Q.8

solution :

6*10^-3 = (10*X)/10^-3

X = 600 nm#Nostalgia 🧿 — ᴜsᴇʀ ᵉˣᵗⁱⁿᶜᵗ 🍷 (@its_Engineer__) June 11, 2022

I'm just happy to see things being recycled and reused :) — Payal (@payalnotinparis) June 12, 2022

made my life complicated — Dan (@abhin4vv) June 11, 2022

thanks for the ptsd — 🚨 VAS 🚨| WATCHING OBIWAN KENOBI (@Coles_Burner) June 11, 2022

The only way I'm passing a jee paper is by putting samosa and giving it to someone else. — I Run Man (@hilariousmf) June 11, 2022

Legends like me are solving these questions

Q7. 75

Q8. 6000 Angstrom or 600 nm — nirvanjha10 (@nirvanjha10) June 11, 2022

I wish it had question of finding moment of inertia of plate 😂 — Shubham | शुभम (@vishaytoss) June 11, 2022

A video featuring reactions of professors at the University of Melbourne in Australia to JEE question papers went viral in 2019. The video, uploaded by Youtuber Tibees, showed various professors and even two ex-IIT students talking about the difficulty level of the exam. Chemist Dr James Hutchison had wittily remarked, “I’d probably, you know, leave the exam room crying if I was in year 12 and I had to do this. Yeah, good luck, good luck.”