‘Can we pledge to stop using plastic?’, urge netizens as pic of elephant feeding on waste goes viral

Climate change and plastic pollution are among one of the most complex and biggest challenges facing the human race. However, it is a topic that is seldom discussed with the same seriousness. In a bid to discourage the use of plastics and bring attention to the issue, Indian Forest Service(IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a picture of a forest land filled with waste.

“When cities expand, our dump yards also expand. #Forest land seems easy target for them. This is what our plastic & other waste is doing to wildlife. A marvellous creature on human waste,” tweeted Kaswan along with a heartbreaking photograph of an elephant fishing for food on a land filled with plastic waste.

When cities expand, our dump yards also expand. #Forest land seems easy target for them. This is what our plastic & other waste is doing to wildlife. A marvellous creature on human waste. PC- TN43 FB. pic.twitter.com/wWzBDmMv4n — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 26, 2019

The photo, which soon went viral, left many heartbroken. “Really touching pic. The more we delay addressing this issue, nature will take its own corrective action,” read one of the many comments on the post.

Sad! Unfortunately, the more awareness is raised against the use of #plasticpollution, the more plastic is seen around. One day the plastic we use for consumables, will consume us!😢 https://t.co/RQSLp588UH — Ashutosh Garg (@iamashutoshgarg) May 27, 2019

Tragic. If this does not inspire people to act what will? Advertising Saying no to single use plastic is an action we all can surely commit to for the 🌏 and your children. cc. @madhulikaS2 @PrathyushaCFA18 @ClimateWed @Stop_Dont_Drop @BunnyK95 @mkhader4u @Comm0nMaN — Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) May 27, 2019

If you are seeing this, don’t use plastic today :) https://t.co/2tgORiGV0k — Anurag Pushpa Singh (@anurag_2591) May 27, 2019

This looks so scary like a scene from a futuristic movie. Every one should be scared of what they are doing to their future generations 😨 https://t.co/WAlcGxTYpq — Sidharth Jain (@sidharth_jain) May 27, 2019