'Can we pledge to stop using plastic?', urge netizens as pic of elephant feeding on waste goes viral

The photo, which soon went viral, left many heartbroken. "Really touching pic. The more we delay addressing this issue, nature will take its own corrective action," read one of the many comments on the post.

“When cities expand, our dump yards also expand. #Forest land seems easy target for them,” tweeted IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.

Climate change and plastic pollution are among one of the most complex and biggest challenges facing the human race. However, it is a topic that is seldom discussed with the same seriousness. In a bid to discourage the use of plastics and bring attention to the issue, Indian Forest Service(IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a picture of a forest land filled with waste.

“When cities expand, our dump yards also expand. #Forest land seems easy target for them. This is what our plastic & other waste is doing to wildlife. A marvellous creature on human waste,” tweeted Kaswan along with a heartbreaking photograph of an elephant fishing for food on a land filled with plastic waste.

