‘We are ruining this world’: Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches

In a video that has spread widely on Instagram, content creator Vishnu and his friends are seen walking along a beach on Little Andaman Island when they come across piles of plastic waste.

Plastic waste on Andaman BeachVishnu begins sorting through the trash, checking labels on bottles and packaging

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are usually imagined as pristine, postcard-perfect escapes, with clear blue waters and untouched stretches of sand. But a recent viral video has punctured that image, exposing a troubling side of life on one of India’s most remote islands. An Indian content creator’s experience on Little Andaman has once again put the spotlight on marine pollution and the shared responsibility of countries bordering the same seas.

In a video that has spread widely on Instagram, content creator Vishnu and his friends are seen walking along a beach on Little Andaman Island when they come across piles of plastic waste. Curious about where it had come from, Vishnu begins sorting through the trash, checking labels on bottles and packaging. What he finds surprises him: much of the waste appears to originate from Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar.

“We are at this beautiful beach at Little Andaman, and this beach is littered with plastic, and I wanted to explore where all this plastic was coming from,” Vishnu says in the clip. “So, we started collecting some trash, and we realised a lot of it is coming from Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar.”

Watch the video:

 

He goes on to point out that several of these countries are often perceived as being cleaner than India, yet their waste is ending up in the ocean and washing ashore elsewhere. “A lot of this is not from India. Lot of this is coming from nearby regions. So all of this you see is coming from countries that claim they are cleaner than India,” Vishnu says, before adding a note of balance: “We also contribute to this, it’s not like we don’t but we should not be blamed 100 per cent for all this.”

Vishnu stresses that ocean pollution is not a problem that stops at national borders. “A lot of other countries are clean on the surface but they are disposing their garbage into the sea too. No country should be allowed to do this. Sea belongs to everyone,” he says, summing up his frustration with a blunt line: “We are ruining this world man.”

The video has since been reshared by multiple social media pages, triggering a wave of reactions online. Many users expressed anger and sadness over the state of the beaches. One commenter suggested, “India should start charging the near by countries for this mess they are creating by imposing a Environmental harm fee.”

Another wrote, “This ecological paradise deserves better than being a regional dumping ground. It’s time for brands and governments to take responsibility for the full lifecycle of their packaging.” A third user added, “That’s so sad to see! It’s crazy how far plastic travels. We really need to step up and find better ways to deal with waste. Those beaches deserve to be clean!”

 

