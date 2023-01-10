‘Heights of negligence’: Plane takes off without taking over 50 passengers in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, more than 50 passengers were reportedly left stranded in the shuttle bus for boarding as the Delhi-bound Go First flight took off on Monday at Bengaluru airport. Frustrated passengers have taken to Twitter sharing videos and pouring out their emotions.

Neeraj Bhat, a Twitter user, shared a clip showing a group of stranded passengers. Amid the chaos, an official standing at the centre is seen directing the passengers. Seemingly confused, they are seen talking to each other and grappling to find a way out.

Tagging the airline, Bhat wrote, “@GoFirstairways passengers are struggling and your staff is clueless, this hasn’t happened in Indian aviation history.” He added that the Go First G8116 flight from Bengaluru to Delhi took off with luggages, leaving 54 passengers at the airport.

“@DGCAIndia @Officejmscindia @AmitShahOffice @official_Arnab_ Go first G8 116 flight Blore-delhi, 54 passengers were left in the bus post final on-board, the flight took off with luggages and left 54 passengers at the airport, serious security branch. passenger’s are struggling,” Bhat tweeted.

The airline responded by apologising for the inconvenience caused. “Hi Neeraj, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused. We request you to share your PNR number along with your contact number and email ID via DM so that we can connect with you,” read the tweet.

Sharing a screenshot of the flight ticket, Twitter user Satish Kumar wrote, “Flight G8 116 (BLR – DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus was left on ground & flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks.”

The boarding time for the Delhi-bound flight was 5: 40 am as per the ticket. Shreya Sinha termed her experience as “horrifying” and penned down the timeline of events. “Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced.

Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence! @DGCAIndia,” read her tweet.

A PTI report said the aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report from the airline. A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was quoted as saying by the news agency, “We have sought a report from the airline and appropriate action shall be taken afterwards”.

Some passengers alleged on social media that a busload of passengers were not taken onboard the Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am on Monday, leaving behind the passengers, they alleged.