scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

PK Rosy: Google Doodle honours first female lead in Malayalam cinema

PK Rosy Google Doodle: By acting as the female lead in the movie 'Vigathakumaran' (The Lost Child), she broke several barriers, especially as performing arts was not encouraged for women in many sections of society.

Google celebrates the birth anniversray of P K Rosy (screengrab)
Listen to this article
PK Rosy: Google Doodle honours first female lead in Malayalam cinema
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Google Friday marked the 120th birth anniversary of P K Rosy, Malayalam cinema’s first woman actor and first Dalit actor, by dedicating a doodle to her.

Born in 1903 in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Rosy found her passion for acting at an early age. She rose to prominence after playing the female lead in the movie ‘Vigathakumaran’ (The Lost Child) in 1928. Her role as an upper-caste woman in the film, which included a scene where the male lead kisses a flower in her hair, triggered backlash. Rosy was forced to leave the state — it is said she fled in a lorry to Tamil Nadu, where she married the lorry driver and settled as ‘Rajamma’.

Despite her brief career, Rosy broke several barriers, especially as performing arts was not encouraged for women at the time.

The 2013 Prithvi Raj-starrer ‘Celluloid’ in Malayalam cinema is based on J C Daniel, the director of ‘Vigathakumaran’, and Rosy’s role in the making of the film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...

Having never received recognition during her lifetime, her story is still seen as an inspiration to many.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 07:23 IST
Next Story

Comply with SOP, accept driving licence, RC in digital form: HC to Delhi govt

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close