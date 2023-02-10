PK Rosy: Google Doodle honours first female lead in Malayalam cinema

Google Friday marked the 120th birth anniversary of P K Rosy, Malayalam cinema’s first woman actor and first Dalit actor, by dedicating a doodle to her.

Born in 1903 in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Rosy found her passion for acting at an early age. She rose to prominence after playing the female lead in the movie ‘Vigathakumaran’ (The Lost Child) in 1928. Her role as an upper-caste woman in the film, which included a scene where the male lead kisses a flower in her hair, triggered backlash. Rosy was forced to leave the state — it is said she fled in a lorry to Tamil Nadu, where she married the lorry driver and settled as ‘Rajamma’.

Despite her brief career, Rosy broke several barriers, especially as performing arts was not encouraged for women at the time.

The 2013 Prithvi Raj-starrer ‘Celluloid’ in Malayalam cinema is based on J C Daniel, the director of ‘Vigathakumaran’, and Rosy’s role in the making of the film.

Having never received recognition during her lifetime, her story is still seen as an inspiration to many.