‘Yeh gunah hai’: Pizza topping to attract higher GST of 18%, netizens react with jokes and memes

Food wars have been fought on the internet over the “best pizza topping”, however, pizza topping trended on Twitter in India after a higher rate of Goods and Service Tax (GST) was levied on it.

In a recent ruling, the Appellate Authority for Advanced Ruling (AAAR) in Haryana stated that “pizza topping is not pizza” and thus should be classified differently for GST purposes. The AAAR ruled that an 18 per cent GST will be implemented on toppings as its preparation method is different from that of a pizza.

The body considered all the ingredients used in a topping and “concluded that while a pizza topping is sold as a ‘cheese topping’ it’s not really cheese and hence should attract higher taxes.”

As the ruling became public, it created a huge buzz online, leaving most confused. It also started a conversation about how home delivery involves paying more tax than eating at restaurants.

As people tried to figure out how pizza topping is not a part of a pizza, it brought back memories about different GST rates levied on parotta and roti, with many wondering if soon they have to pay more tax on extra chutney with idli.

Jokes and memes soon took over Twitter, with one saying, “Government just wants us to be healthy”.

‘#pizza topping is not pizza, so will attract a higher GST levy’ pic.twitter.com/sKyzMwLaLH — Banny@John (@BannyJohn2) March 15, 2022

18% GST on Home delivery for Pizza

Le #pizza Lover’s pic.twitter.com/TYrp67fuBH — sᴀɴᴛᴏsʜ sᴏɴɪ (@imortalsantosh) March 15, 2022

Next target is sukha puris and extra pani. I am sure all panipuri wallahs will welcome this. — Ajay Kumar (@AjayYek) March 15, 2022

Lets take the game to the next level. 😂😂 Each of the output below will attract a different GST !!! pic.twitter.com/z89SrJowIf — mukeshkothari (@mukeshkothari) March 15, 2022

What about Momos? Filling ka extra GST charge hoga 🤔 — harri harri (@harriharri_1) March 15, 2022

The good old days are back.. kaju katli different gst rate because of kaju 🤡 — Anon (@10011994__) March 15, 2022

What about cake? Pain cake taxed differently than decorated? 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Monika Sethi (@sethimon) March 16, 2022

I will support this if pineapple topping is taxed at triple rate. Taking a wild guess that you don’t fancy fruit on pizza either. — Nayana Mitter (@nayanamitter) March 15, 2022

What’s the GST rate if the pizza topping is pineapple? @GST_Council pic.twitter.com/FiKgFFmRXT — Jnanesh Anand (@jnaneshanand) March 15, 2022

Govt. is concerned about everyone’s health and fitness, hence. — Aaditya Kothari🇮🇳 (@AadityaKothari2) March 15, 2022

Pizza eaten within a restaurant – 5% GST

Pizza base – 12% GST

Pizza Home Delivered – 18% GST

Pizza toppings – 18% GST Bhai pehle aap ye kar lo, uske baad Crypto tax lagana 😂 — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) March 15, 2022