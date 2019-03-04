Toggle Menu
Netizens divided over Pizza Hut offering free pizza to anyone named Abhinandan

"Pizza Hut would like to take this moment to thank the Bravehearts of the nation. In honour of Abhinandan, we would like to give away a free pizza to anyone with the same name as this legend!" read the tweet by the official Twitter handle of Pizza Hut India.

The scheme was in honour of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was in Islamabad’s custody for nearly 60 hours before he was handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah Border by Pakistan on Friday.

Just days after fast food joint Burger Singh was slammed for cashing on India’s airstrike on a terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan’s Balakot, American restaurant chain Pizza Hut launched a scheme to give out free pizza to anyone with the name “Abhinandan”.

However, people on social media expressed mixed views about the post. While some thought it was a good move by the company to hail the hero, others slammed it for capitalising the issue.

