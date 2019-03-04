Netizens divided over Pizza Hut offering free pizza to anyone named Abhinandan

Just days after fast food joint Burger Singh was slammed for cashing on India’s airstrike on a terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan’s Balakot, American restaurant chain Pizza Hut launched a scheme to give out free pizza to anyone with the name “Abhinandan”.

The scheme was in honour of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was in Islamabad’s custody for nearly 60 hours before he was handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah Border by Pakistan on Friday.

“Pizza Hut would like to take this moment to thank the Bravehearts of the nation. In honour of Abhinandan, we would like to give away a free pizza to anyone with the same name as this legend!” read the tweet by the official Twitter handle of Pizza Hut India.

However, people on social media expressed mixed views about the post. While some thought it was a good move by the company to hail the hero, others slammed it for capitalising the issue.

Salute this man for his braveness..which he showss

Its full off patriotic feeling

Jai hind… #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan My Name also #Abhinandan — Abhiseo (@abhiseoexpert) March 4, 2019

Please give it to all soldiers family or youths who are trying to get into army — poornima (@poornim36513416) March 4, 2019

Instead of it GIVE IT TO SOLDIER FAMILY MEMBERS TOO — drdhananjaypatil (@drjpatil) March 4, 2019

All those who have named their newborn babies ‘#Abhinandan‘, rush with your babies to the nearest Pizza Hut store now. Meanwhile I will trying to get caught too. pic.twitter.com/ErdisZIRs6 — J. (@rowmut) March 4, 2019

Pizza Hut thanks the bravehearts of the nation.

Get a Personal Pan Pizza FREE Today if your name is Abhinandan

Walk-in now to your nearest Pizza Hut store T&C What?? @pizzahut — VIBHA KARNAIL (@FlakyKarnail) March 4, 2019