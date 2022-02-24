Union minister Piyush Goyal talks about tenth unicorn, has a ‘Kacha Badam’ reference

Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal has become the latest person to approve of Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar’s growth from a peanut seller to the internet’s favourite.

Goyal took to Twitter to share a meme drawing comparison between Badyakar basking in the limelight after his hit song to the rise of software firm Hasura. “Another ‘Kacha Badam‘ becomes ‘Pakka‘ India adds its Tenth Unicorn in just 53 days,” Goyal noted.

Another 'Kacha Badam' becomes 'Pakka' India adds its Tenth Unicorn in just 53 days pic.twitter.com/25RRezpfZF — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 23, 2022

Goyal’s tweet came a day after Hasura announced that it has secured $100 million funding, adding to the list of unicorns in the country. A private startup company with a value of over $1 billion is called a unicorn.

See reactions:

Savage Piyush ji😂🧡🇮🇳💪 — Arif husssain🚩 (@NationalistMonk) February 23, 2022

I really loved the tweet ☺️

It's very relatable to the current reels across social media!

Great caption . — A warrior 🇮🇳🇮🇳 वंदे मातरम् 🙏🏻 (@ankitasood13) February 23, 2022

“I’m excited to announce our financing of $100M led by Greenoaks along with the participation of Lightspeed’s growth arm, Vertex, Nexus, and Strive!” Tanmai Gopal, CEO of Hasura, said in a press release. “While we still have a long way to go, we drove ~4x growth, with ~10x growth on our managed cloud service,” added Gopal.

Goyal’s comparison to the Bengali song Kacha Badam, which became an internet sensation with many celebrities grooving to the remixed version of the song, is apt.

According to local media reports, Badyakar received a remuneration of Rs 3 lakh from Godhulibela Music, the company which created the remix version of the song. In a video shared on Facebook, Badyakar is also heard saying in Bengali that he has given copyright of the song to the music company. Recently, Badyakar also appeared as a guest on an episode of former Indian captain and BCCI chairperson Sourav Ganguly’s quiz-based show, Dadagiri Unlimited 9.

Badyakar used his melodic pitch to sell nuts in exchange for old, broken items. In a bid to attract customers, he used innovative lyrics and a catchy tune for his pitch. After one of his customers, impressed by his musical talent clubbed with his business acumen, shared it online, it quickly went viral.

According to Invest India, National Investment Promotion and Felicitation Agency, companies including Fractal, Lead, Darwinbox, Dealshare, Livspace, Elasticrun, and Polygon have joined the list of unicorns this year. There are more than 88 unicorns with a total valuation of $ 295.99 billion as of February this year.

Earlier, a report by industry body National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) showed that Indian startups raised $24.1 billion in total from various investors during the last year.