Photos of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal running to reach Parliament on time go viral

The photos went viral after it was shared by many BJP ministers and followers on social media. The photos went viral after it was shared by many BJP ministers and followers on social media.

Even as Parliament continues to debate multiple legislations during the ongoing Winter Session, a photo of a Union Minister rushing to attend proceedings is going viral. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal was seen running outside the Lok Sabha Wednesday morning reportedly to ensure he didn’t miss Question Hour in Parliament.

The kurta-pyajama clad minister was clicked sprinting into the building after exiting his car. The photos of him runnning into the building, file in hand, quickly spread on social media, and he was praised for his efforts.

The minister was seen rushing even though people of the media tried to stop him for sound-bytes. The minister was seen rushing even though people of the media tried to stop him for sound-bytes.

“You have seen Politicians getting out of car or flights doing rallies. Have you ever seen a politician running for a meeting?” commented one Twitter user while sharing the photo. Another remarked, “Full marks for punctuality and dedication.”

The minister was in a Cabinet meeting before attending the session in Lok Sabha and hence had to rush to reach on time. The minister was in a Cabinet meeting before attending the session in Lok Sabha and hence had to rush to reach on time.

The Union Minister for Commerce and Railways later answered about ‘Decline in FDI inflow’ and ‘Railways projects’ in reply to the questions posed during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

“We have larger amounts of investment coming in with FDI and we have seen almost 50% increase in FDI in the last 5 years, compared to the previous 5 years. This results in more economic activity and provides work for people both directly and indirectly,” Goyal said.

“Railways is a public utility and we try to restrain ourself from any significant increases in passenger fares, which also results in a huge cross subsidy where the fares do not recover over 43% of the cost that is incurred in providing passenger services,” the minister said.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd