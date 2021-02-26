scorecardresearch
Friday, February 26, 2021
Motera Test sparks meme fest as miffed fans seek refunds

While many tagged organisers sharing picures of their tickets asking for refunds, others shared memes to react to this odd situation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 26, 2021 4:26:33 pm
ind vs eng, pink ball test, ind vs eng test end in two days, motera test refund memes, ind vs eng tickets memes, viral news, cricket news, indian expressPeople shared memes to find solace after losing money on tickets books for the weekend.

As cricket buffs around the country erupted after India wrapped up the Pink Ball Test of the ongoing series against England in two days, there were many fans in host city Ahmedabad who were confounded and dismayed in equal measure.

With the Motera Test going into the annals as the shortest recorded in decades, hundreds who had booked tickets for the remaining three days, turned to their social media handles to express their anger and disappointment, even demanding refunds. Even as some miffed fans sought to get their money back, many got creative online by engaging in a meme fest.

In a remarkable turn of events, 17 wickets fell in less than two sessions on the second day at the refurbished and newly-named Narendra Modi stadium as India bounced back from being shot out for 145 in their first innings to roll England over for 81 in their second and knock off the paltry 49-run target with all 10 wickets to spare.

While the fans were bowled over by India’s impressive fightback, riding on a scintillating show from spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, the outcome at Motera sparked a furious online debate on whether it bodes well for the future of Test cricket.

While many tagged BCCI and Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) to their posts, expressing concern over the early finish, others flooded BookMyShow with their queries, even asking what they should do next.

At just 842 deliveries, it was India’s quickest Test victory in terms of balls bowled the and fans simply couldn’t have enough of it, with one of them tweeting, “Yeh toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya (it got over in no time)”. Others shared memes poking fun at those who booked tickets for the weekend.

After Motera win, Virat Kohli-led team toppled Kane Williamson-led Kiwis to go on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table with 71 percentage points.

