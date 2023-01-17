Watch: Pilot touches her father’s feet before flying plane, video wins hearts

When people succeed in life and excel in their chosen careers, no one is prouder than their parents. In a heartfelt gesture, a pilot touched her father’s feet and hugged him before flying the aeroplane on which he was travelling.

Capt Krutadnya Hale posted the clip on Instagram on January 7 and it has accumulated a whopping 8.3 million views. The video begins with the pilot waving to the camera and then she goes over to her father who is sitting in the window seat of the aircraft. She then bends down to touch his feet as he gives his blessings. The father-daughter duo then hugs each other and the man looks on proudly.

“Pilot daughter flying her dad. His Happy Tears, Blessings before we take off, I never leave my home without my parents blessings, sometimes I fly early morning, leave home at 3-4 am when my parents are in deep sleep, though leaving home without touching there feet is incomplete,” Hale captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capt. Krutadnya Hale✈️ (@pilot_krutadnya)

“Love how she pays respect to her father,” commented a user. “You are lucky. My son was a pilot when he was flying AmericanAirlines passenger flight; I didn’t get a chance to fly with him. Now he is flying #B747/8 cargo, so not possible,” shared another. “Love how she pays respect to her father, beautiful when our children’s don’t forget our sacrifices and love for them. Proud moment as a parent as well, beautiful moment. God bless her,” appreciated a third.

In December last year, a Twitter user shared how a pilot fulfilled his mother’s dream by flying her to Mecca. Twitter user Amir Rashid Wani shared a photograph of the pilot and the card his mother wrote. Wani’s tweet read, “A pilot’s proud moment as he flew his mother to Mecca has won hearts online. My mother wrote me a card for the school and hung it on my chest, and used to tell me that: ‘When you become a pilot, take me to #Makkah on you plane.’Today my mother is one of the travelers to the Holy Kaaba and I am the pilot of the flight.”