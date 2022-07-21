Pilot surprises parents by flying them home. Watch heart-warming video

July 21, 2022 8:43:32 pm
Everyone wishes to make their parents feel proud of them. A pilot did just that by flying his parents to their home in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Unaware that it was their son who was going to fly the plane, the parents were left shocked to find him in pilot uniform inside the aircraft.
Kamal Kumar, the pilot, shared the heart-warming clip on Instagram. The clip shows his mother entering the aircraft and finding her son. She pauses for a while and laughs out of joy, holding his hands. The clip also showed photographs of the pilot sitting with his family members inside the cockpit. The text in the video said, “Surprising family in flight and flying them home.”
“I had been waiting for this since I started flying and finally I got an opportunity to fly them back home to Jaipur. It’s such a feeling,” read the caption of the post.
The clip has garnered more than 78,500 likes on Instagram. “Every aspiring pilots dream,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “The best feeling ever.”
Before this, a pilot left netizens amazed with a sweet announcement for a “special passenger”, his wife. Captain Alneez Virani surprised his wife, Zahra, with an in-flight announcement en route to Mumbai. A video of the incident went viral in May.
