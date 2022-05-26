‘Super cute’: Pilot wins hearts with surprise in-flight announcement for wife

Social media is smitten with a video of an IndiGo pilot’s sweet announcement for a “special passenger” – his wife. The gesture, described as sweet and thoughtful by users, was caught on camera and has garnered over 8 million views.

Captain Alneez Virani suprised his wife Zahra with an in-flight announcement en route Mumbai. Sharing the video on Instagram, Zahra said she had been on many flights piloted by her husband, but “nothing even comes close to this one”.

The video begins with Zahra waving to her husband in the cockpit from outside the aircraft. As she settles in her seat, her husband begins making announcements to the passengers. However, going the extra mile to make his wife’s journey memorable, he says he would like to take the opportunity to make a special announcement.

“Somedays you get a special flight, and today is one such flight… and I have a special passenger with us on this flight… I have the privilege of flying my wife to Mumbai,” Captain Virani is heard saying. “It’s just a small thing for everybody, but (it) means a lot to me. I just wish to share the happiness with all of you on board,” he says.

In reaction to the announcement, Zahra is seen suprised and blushing. “My heart is so full and I do not know what I did so right in my life to deserve this man,” she wrote on Instagram. “You make me believe that true love is the one that spins your heart and takes it on ONE HAPPY RIDE.”

In her long post, she gushes, “I have been on flights with Alneez being the Pilot in Command and it’s always so special but man .. NOTHING EVEN COMES CLOSE TO THIS ONE… It will forever be etched in my heart and make me smile ear to ear forever.”

“You show the world how it’s done and that an SRK Romance can happen in real life too,” the woman wrote candidly. “Still smiling ear to ear,” she concluded.