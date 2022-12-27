Pilot makes mother’s dream come true, takes her to Mecca on his plane

Parents tend to dream big about their children and often inspire them to pursue their passion. A mother wanted her little boy to become a pilot and to take her to Mecca on the plane he would fly one day. Years later, the boy made his mother’s wish come true and has won hearts online.

Twitter user Amir Rashid Wani shared a photograph of the pilot and the card his mother wrote. Wani’s tweet read, “A pilot’s proud moment as he flew his mother to Mecca has won hearts online. My mother wrote me a card for the school and hung it on my chest, and used to tell me that: ‘When you become a pilot, take me to #Makkah on you plane.’Today my mother is one of the travelers to the Holy Kaaba and I am the pilot of the flight.”

The photograph and the note have delighted internet users and praises for the pilot poured in the comments section. A user commented, “The best tweet I read today. What a proud and great moment for anyone to accomplish the dream of parents.” Another user wrote, “What a blessing.” A third user commented, “Best moment of life.”

Similar heartwarming moments often leave netizens delighted. In July this year, a pilot flew his parents as a surprise to their home in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and shared a clip showing them being shocked as they spotted him inside the aircraft. The video also showed the pilot’s mother pausing for a while and laughing out loud. He also shared photographs of him sitting with his family members inside the cockpit.