Pilot crash-lands on Manali highway after losing control, video emerges

The viral video captures the moment the pilot landed on the road (Photo: @iNikhilsaini/X)

A dramatic video of a paraglider making an emergency crash landing on a road in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Sunday after the pilot reportedly lost control mid-flight.

Residents rushed to the spot, helped the pilot move to safety, and alerted the authorities.

The viral video captures the moment the pilot landed on the road.

According to the post shared by @voccalhimachal, the incident occurred on the Chandigarh-Mandi Highway near Raison, causing a brief traffic disruption.

Eyewitnesses said the paraglider suddenly began losing altitude and became unstable mid-air. In an effort to avoid nearby vehicles and residential areas, the pilot steered the glider towards an open stretch of road, a local news website reported.