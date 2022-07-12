Pillion rider seen using laptop on a flyover. People discuss bosses, work culture

A photograph showing a pillion rider using a laptop on a flyover has left LinkedIn users divided. Harshmeet Singh, a LinkedIn user, shared the photograph a week ago and claimed the man was working on his laptop. Singh talked about toxic work culture in his post and urged bosses to rethink pressurising colleagues to meet deadlines at the cost of their own safety.

He also mentioned that the photograph was captured from one of the busiest flyovers in Bengaluru at 11 pm. “Bangalore at its best or worst? 11pm, Bangalore – One of the busiest flyovers in the city, and here is a pillion rider working on his laptop,” Singh wrote on LinkedIn.

He also asked bosses to use ‘IT’S URGENT’, ‘DO IT ASAP’ phrases carefully. “If you as a Boss have been able to terrorize your colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety, it is time for you to think again. Let’s use the phrase ‘IT’S URGENT’ and ‘DO IT ASAP’ more carefully, especially if you are in a position of power. You have no idea the impact these words have on the lives of your subordinates. #bangalore #safety,” he further wrote.

While a few users blamed the management, many criticised Singh for assuming that the man was working. Users also came forth with possibilities of the man doing something else on his laptop with some suggesting he could be procrastinating till the deadline.

“It is possible he did not do the Task when he was supposed to do. Normally, it is not possible for a human ( unless he is from another planet) to do a substantial task while riding a pillion. He might be watching RRR,” commented a user.

“One thing is sure no deadline can be achieved by working this way. He might be trying to do something else (leaving early),” said another user.

A third user said, “Who cares? There are are millions waiting on the sideline. One dies, 20 are ready to do the work. Rinse and repeat! Management knows this well. That’s the tragedy of being born in an overpopulated country. People are nothing more than a commodity!! That too a cheap one.”