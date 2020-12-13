scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 13, 2020
Pictures of actor Rahman visiting his ancestral home in Kerala go viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 13, 2020 8:07:37 pm
kerala, kerala actors, rahman, actor rahman, kollywood, tamil nadu, south indian actors, rahman visiting ancestral home, trending, viral pics, indian express, indian express newsThe 53-year-old actor is quite a popular figure in the South Indian film industry and has a huge fan following. (Source: Rahman_actor/Instagram)

Pictures of actor Rahman visiting his ancestral home in Nilambur, Kerala, have gone viral on social media.

Taking to his social media pages, Rahman wrote, “Ende Tharavadu. It’s another world for me. With my Small mother (aka- Ammai) and dearest cuz.” In the pictures, the actor can be seen relishing a traditional home-cooked meal with his family.

Rahman, who seems to be enjoying the trip to his ancestral home, had earlier shared a video of him visiting a rubber plantation along with a caption that read, “My real job #rubbersheets #keralarubberplantation #nilumbur.”

The 53-year-old actor is quite a popular figure in the South Indian film industry and has a huge fan following. He has starred in over 150 films, primarily Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films.

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 22,000 likes on Instagram and has been flooded with netizens responding to the viral pictures.

 

