Mumbai’s traffic signals feature female pedestrians. Here is how netizens reacted

To promote gender equality, several European countries, including Germany, have long ago overhauled traffic signages to include female pedestrian figures. And now, in a first such initiative in the country, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is changing pedestrian signals across 13 junctions between Mumbai’s Dadar and Mahim.

The ‘Culture Spine’ project, an initiative by Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, aims to ensure gender equality with a “simple idea”. “If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too!” tweeted Thackeray while sharing the viral image.

If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too! pic.twitter.com/8X0vJR8hvQ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 28,000 likes and has gone viral on several social media platforms. While many praised the move, others felt a lot more needs to be done in order to bring gender equality.

“Not sure whether this will bring any gender equality. Mindset needs to be changed,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral post.

Lots more can be done.. https://t.co/Ca6AKCrvWf — Aditya (@Adits3012) August 2, 2020

Does it mean only Women can Cross it? Not Men? https://t.co/DclzbGdf1c — Joyjeet Chowdhury 🇮🇳 (@joyjeetchowdhur) August 2, 2020

smashing the patriarchy, one traffic signal at a time 💅🏼 https://t.co/W8dtEyFRgn — 👾 (@angytits) August 2, 2020

Really cool! Good first step for sure. https://t.co/lHpJZycP9w — Pavan Bhat K (@Pavan_Bhat) August 2, 2020

I used to just stand there without ever crossing the road before this thank you https://t.co/urksC7yuHK — aarushi (@Aarushi_c18) August 2, 2020

