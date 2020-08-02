scorecardresearch
Mumbai’s traffic signals feature female pedestrians. Here is how netizens reacted

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 28,000 likes and has gone viral on several social media platforms. While many praised the move, others felt a lot more needs to be done in order to bring gender equality.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2020 4:03:29 pm
female pedestrians, traffic signals, Mumbai, female pedestrians twitter reactions, trending “Not sure whether this will bring any gender equality. Mindset needs to be changed,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral post.

To promote gender equality, several European countries, including Germany, have long ago overhauled traffic signages to include female pedestrian figures. And now, in a first such initiative in the country, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is changing pedestrian signals across 13 junctions between Mumbai’s Dadar and Mahim.

The ‘Culture Spine’ project, an initiative by Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, aims to ensure gender equality with a “simple idea”. “If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too!” tweeted Thackeray while sharing the viral image.

“Not sure whether this will bring any gender equality. Mindset needs to be changed,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral post.

