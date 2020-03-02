Picture of on-duty woman cop carrying infant son at Yogi Adityanath event goes viral

Attached with the Dadri police station in Greater Noida, Rani was on VVIP duty since 6 am. Attached with the Dadri police station in Greater Noida, Rani was on VVIP duty since 6 am.

While it is not always easy to find a work-family balance for women in uniform, a lady constable showed the way after a picture of her carrying her infant son while standing guard at an event in Noida attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral on social media.

Constable Priti Rani was among police personnel deployed for Yogi Adityanath’s two-day visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar from Sunday.

As Rani’s husband had to take an exam, she didn’t have a choice but to carry her child to the event. “His father had an exam to take today so he wasn’t able to be with our child and ultimately I had to take care of him,” PTI quoted Rani as saying.

Attached with the Dadri police station in Greater Noida, Rani was on VVIP duty since 6 am. “Duty is also important, so I had to bring the child here,” she added.

Since being shared online, the picture of the police constable has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions. While many praised Rani, some criticised the police department for not having creche facilities for working mothers in the police force.

“Though it is admirable, that the woman can manage both her duty as a mother and cop. But police around the country should ensure that a creche facility is available to mothers around. It can tear a woman apart to do the balancing act. We need to provide equal opportunities to these women,” read a tweet by a user while sharing the viral picture.

