‘Praying for papa’s team’: Picture of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva goes viral, netizens call it the ‘cutest IPL moment’

While cricket fans supporting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were left disheartened after the team lost the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, a picture of MS Dhoni’s daughter praying amid the game has cheered many.

The picture, which is now being widely circulated on social media, features Ziva Dhoni sitting with folded hands, her eyes closed and her head bowed while sitting along with her mother Sakshi Dhoni at the Dubai stadium.

The picture has left many speculating that little Ziva was praying for her father’s team amid the tight match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Some took to Twitter to reshare the viral picture while praising the little girl’s thoughtful gesture. “Ziva praying is the cutest thing,” wrote a user, while another called it the “moment of the day”.

Wish we win this for little Ziva’s hope. The cub queen is praying for CSK deeply, so cute to watch and the moment of the day — CSKForLife :) (@herefortweets8) October 4, 2021

Ziva is praying for csk

One of cutest moment in whole IPL 2021#ipl2021 #cskvsdc pic.twitter.com/ufuitczBUE — CRICKET home (@Cricrush1) October 4, 2021

Win it for cutie ziva csk 🥺 pic.twitter.com/GG7x7ZiA5P — Marvadi (@SattuSupari_) October 4, 2021

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.