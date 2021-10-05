scorecardresearch
‘Praying for papa’s team’: Picture of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva goes viral, netizens call it the ‘cutest IPL moment’

The picture has left many speculating that little Ziva was praying for her father MS Dhoni's team amid the tight game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 5, 2021 5:29:09 pm
Ziva Dhoni Prays CSK DC IPL, dhoni csk, IPL 2021, ZIVA viral picture, ziva dhoni trending, ziva dhoni viral picrture, trending, indian express, indian express newsMany took to Twitter to share the viral picture while praising the little girl's thoughtful gesture.

While cricket fans supporting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were left disheartened after the team lost the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, a picture of MS Dhoni’s daughter praying amid the game has cheered many.

The picture, which is now being widely circulated on social media, features Ziva Dhoni sitting with folded hands, her eyes closed and her head bowed while sitting along with her mother Sakshi Dhoni at the Dubai stadium.

The picture has left many speculating that little Ziva was praying for her father’s team amid the tight match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Some took to Twitter to reshare the viral picture while praising the little girl’s thoughtful gesture. “Ziva praying is the cutest thing,” wrote a user, while another called it the “moment of the day”.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

