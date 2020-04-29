Follow Us:
COVID19

Group of monkeys show the way in social distancing and this picture is proof

In the viral post, which has been liked over 7,500 times, the monkeys are seen sitting in two rows and having watermelon slices, all while maintaining a safe distance from one another.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2020 4:25:07 pm
covid-19, coronavirus, social distancing, Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh, monkeys social distancing viral pic The photograph, which has been clicked by Arup Kalita in Tezpur, was shared by Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Twitter.

While people around the world are practising social distancing in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a group of monkeys seem to be taking it quite seriously and this picture clicked near the Assam-Arunachal boundary is proof.

The photograph, which has been clicked by Arup Kalita in Tezpur, was shared by Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with a caption that read, “A perfect #SocialDistancing seen near Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh along Assam-Arunachal boundary. If we observe carefully, animals can teach us many vital lessons that we may have missed in the haste of our normal daily lives.”

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral picture:

