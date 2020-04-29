Group of monkeys show the way in social distancing and this picture is proof

The photograph, which has been clicked by Arup Kalita in Tezpur, was shared by Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Twitter. The photograph, which has been clicked by Arup Kalita in Tezpur, was shared by Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Twitter.

While people around the world are practising social distancing in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a group of monkeys seem to be taking it quite seriously and this picture clicked near the Assam-Arunachal boundary is proof.

The photograph, which has been clicked by Arup Kalita in Tezpur, was shared by Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with a caption that read, “A perfect #SocialDistancing seen near Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh along Assam-Arunachal boundary. If we observe carefully, animals can teach us many vital lessons that we may have missed in the haste of our normal daily lives.”

In the viral post, which has been liked over 7,500 times, the monkeys are seen sitting in two rows and having watermelon slices, all while maintaining a safe distance from one another.

A perfect #SocialDistancing seen near Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh along Assam-Arunachal boundary. If we observe carefully, animals can teach us many vital lessons that we may have missed in the haste of our normal daily lives.

(Picture taken by Arup Kalita, Tezpur) pic.twitter.com/5iIr8SELUz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 28, 2020

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral picture:

The process of evolution will probably take some time! https://t.co/6arBNpbRqg — Samudra G Kashyap (@samudragkashyap) April 29, 2020

What a perfect social Distancing. Should learn something from them. https://t.co/DrPn2KzqOd — Pranay Sharma (@thefallingsun) April 29, 2020

Excellent demonstration by these friends https://t.co/HqQdHEIVm4 — Dr.P.Soman (@DrPSoman1) April 29, 2020

Sometimes animals act more smart and cognizant of the situation than their human counterparts! https://t.co/Qn4ezXcTR5 — bp (@bp227_tweets) April 29, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd