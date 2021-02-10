scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Latest news

Picture of groom hooked to computer screen as bride waits triggers meme fest online

While it is unclear when and where was the photograph was taken, it has triggered a plethora of reactions online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 2:51:02 pm
groom on desktop viral picture, bride groom wedding night viral picture, groom desktop trending, groom desktop viral, twitter reactions, memes, indina express, indian express newsThe viral picture of the groom left netizens ROFL-ing!

An undated picture of a groom sitting at a desktop computer on his wedding night while his bride waits has gone viral.

The picture, which has now been turned into a meme, features the groom dressed in his wedding attire hooked to his computer screen. In the background. the newlywed bride, who looks visibly miffed, is sitting on the decorated bed.

While it is unclear when and where the photograph was taken, it has triggered a plethora of reactions online with netizens even converting the picture into a meme. Here, take a look:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X