Picture of groom hooked to computer screen as bride waits triggers meme fest online

The viral picture of the groom left netizens ROFL-ing!

An undated picture of a groom sitting at a desktop computer on his wedding night while his bride waits has gone viral.

The picture, which has now been turned into a meme, features the groom dressed in his wedding attire hooked to his computer screen. In the background. the newlywed bride, who looks visibly miffed, is sitting on the decorated bed.

While it is unclear when and where the photograph was taken, it has triggered a plethora of reactions online with netizens even converting the picture into a meme. Here, take a look:

“hold on babe let me check my twitter notifications first” pic.twitter.com/Fz9qjDrKj9 — paneer (@albertkamuh) February 9, 2021

hold on babe , let me delete my search history pic.twitter.com/PTCtOK2vya — lee (@shinigamihelloh) February 9, 2021

“Omg. Did you see how much Doge coin is surging?” pic.twitter.com/SGChjBbYOF — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) February 9, 2021

hold on babe let me make one more dancing frog video pic.twitter.com/0mC6Z3AyoD — s (@ghammmhours) February 9, 2021

“Hold on babe, I still have 2 months worth of consti lectures to watch at 1.5x” pic.twitter.com/nkGyH8vH81 — Anshul🎄 (@headanshulders) February 9, 2021

“hold on babe let me play Brown Munde real quick” pic.twitter.com/x1njp9sFd4 — Bohemian Rap CD (@clayytonbiggsby) February 9, 2021

Hold on babe, can you believe Kangana just compared herself to Meryl Streep! pic.twitter.com/VrfZKQBLlm — Prashant (@prshnt_here) February 9, 2021