PIB tweaks iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge dialogue to urge people to vote

With the general elections just around the corner, there have been multiple initiatives undertaken by government agencies to encourage people to vote. The latest comes from the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB), which has come up with a film-based meme to reach a wider audience and spread the message to vote.

Using a popular scene from superhit film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the nodal agency for government communication urged people to be responsible citizens and vote. Tweaking the dialogues from the film’s climax where Simran is permitted by her father to go with Raj, the agency changed the dialogues to deliver a public service message.

Changing the iconic dialogue of ‘Jaa Simran jaa, je le aapni zindagi‘, the PIB made it “Jaa Simran jaa, he is a responsible citizen”. “Voting is not just a responsibility, it’s a duty. Be a responsible citizen, turn up to vote,” the PIB said in its tweet.

Every Election Is Determined By The Voters Who Turn Up Voting is not just a responsibility, its a duty Be a responsibile citizen, turn up to vote….#ItMatters#GeneralElections2019 #LokSabhaElections2019 #Elections2019 pic.twitter.com/H490b9rbiZ — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 1, 2019

Netizens were thrilled to see the PIB using a Bollywood-based meme to spread an important message.

The upcoming Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases across the country on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12, 19.