PIB tweaks iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge dialogue to urge people to vote

Changing the iconic dialogue of 'Jaa Simran jaa je le aapni zindagi', the PIB swapped it for "Jaa Simran Jaa, he is a responsible citizen". Stressing that it matters, the agency wrote, "Voting is not just a responsibility, it's a duty. Be a responsible citizen, turn up to vote."

Netizens loved how PIB used a classic dialogue from a Bollywood film to raise awareness.

With the general elections just around the corner, there have been multiple initiatives undertaken by government agencies to encourage people to vote. The latest comes from the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB), which has come up with a film-based meme to reach a wider audience and spread the message to vote.

Using a popular scene from superhit film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the nodal agency for government communication urged people to be responsible citizens and vote. Tweaking the dialogues from the film’s climax where Simran is permitted by her father to go with Raj, the agency changed the dialogues to deliver a public service message.

Netizens were thrilled to see the PIB using a Bollywood-based meme to spread an important message.

The upcoming Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases across the country on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12, 19.

