Govt agency uses ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ meme to spread an important message

The agency used the viral meme to highlight the importance of pulses in our daily diet.

Even as the viral Kokilaben song and many memes it inspired continue to trend on social media, government agencies are using it to raise awareness about the nutritional aspects of chana or chickpeas.

The Maharashtra wing of the Press Information Bureau recently used the popular meme to highlight the inclusion of protein-rich pulse in diets to fight malnutrition.

In its meme the agency wrote: “Why did Kokila Ben get angry? She couldn’t have protein-rich chana that day”.

Asking people to eat healthy under the Poshan Abhiyan or nutrition initiative, they wrote: “Whoever it may be, ask them to add pulses to your diet”.

#RasodeMeinKaunTha Whoever it may be, ask them to add pulses#PoshanMaah pic.twitter.com/MBSePv4zcp — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) September 2, 2020

The ad comes after the month of September was declared as ‘Nutrition Month’ by PM Narendra Modi in the latest episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Netizens were in splits seeing the government agency using the popular meme:

This lit meme shared by #pib Maharashtra 😂 😂 https://t.co/qb8lZ0mGqD — Ankush Rai (@Ankushrai1) September 2, 2020

Good one. Use of memes to spread awareness https://t.co/h6YSVVBflf — K VENKATESH (@amvenkyoffl_k) September 2, 2020

Look at this, govt officials getting creative. https://t.co/hGLJQYOipA — AC (@Amit27327682) September 2, 2020

You know Kokila Ben accomplished the task when @PIB_India tweets about it https://t.co/jR9Prwiwcn — Anuj Sharma (@captnewmonk) September 2, 2020

You guys also…. 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆 — Sumanta (@sumanta_saha_) September 2, 2020

Ohh! Brilliant. You guys are rocking just like @MumbaiPolice . Keep it up.👏👏 — Khursid Alam (@cskhursid) September 2, 2020

The catchy song was inspired by a scene from Star Plus show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’. Memes based on the song has been used by brands and other official handles. The show is set to return for a second season.

Yash Mukhate, the engineer-turned-musician behind the song, said that he knew the character was popular but had not anticipated his creation would become this popular.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd