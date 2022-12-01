‘Physics at work’: Reptile’s ‘walk over water’ amazes netizens. Watch video

There is no dearth of elements in nature that make put us all in awe. While reptiles usually crawl, no one would ever imagine them walking on water. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has shared a clip featuring a reptile that walks over water, leaving netizens in awe.

The clip shared on Twitter shows the reptile plunging into a water body from the top of a wooden stick. While one expects it to swim or float in the water body, the creature stands in the air and flails its hind limbs. In the nick of time, it reaches the shore after seemingly walking over the water.

Explaining the reptile’s walk over water, Nanda wrote, “Physics at work… Surface tension,the force created when water molecules cling together, becomes dominant, allowing small animals to walk effortlessly over water bodies.”

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip on Twitter has amassed more than 15,000 views. Internet users were astounded by the clip and several users expressed their awe.

A user commented, “Mother Nature always has something beautiful to show to her world!” Another user wrote, “#Nature amazes at every step of the way. What a remarkable existence.” A third user asked whether the reptile is Jesus Lizard. The comment read, “Is this lizard called the Jesus Lizard or the common basilisk (Basiliscus basiliscus) found in South America or some kind of Indian species ?”

The reptile seems to be Jesus Lizard also known as the basilisk lizard. The name Jesus Lizard connects it to Jesus Christ owing to its apparent ability to walk on water. Shi Tong Tonia Hseih, a student at Harvard University, told National Geographic they accomplish the seemingly miraculous act of moving on top of the water by generating forces with their feet that keep their bodies both above the surface and upright.

The tree-dwelling species is found in Central America and under threat from predators, the lizard drops into water and runs across the surface. They can run across the water on their hind limbs at about 5 feet a second for a distance of approximately 15 feet (4.5 meters) before they fall and swim.