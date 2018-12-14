Kannada actor’s photoshoot highlighting Bellandur lake’s pollution gets netizens’ thumbs up

Once a city with beautiful lakes, Bengaluru now makes headlines for deplorable condition of its water bodies, overflowing with toxic froth. As environmentalists and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) have called upon the Karnataka government to take immediate action to take care of the 262 lakes in the city, a poignant underwater photoshoot drawing attention to the gravity of the situation is going viral.

Prominent Kannada and Telugu film actor, Rashmika Mandanna, undertook a project and posed near the polluted Bellandur lake to raise awareness about water pollution in the city. Bellandur Lake, which is one of the largest in Bengaluru, has now become infamous for the gigantic clouds of froth that accumulate on its surface, spilling over into the many busy roads that skirt its shores several times a year.

Sharing photos from the shoot on Instagram and Twitter, which depicted a woman swimming underwater surrounded with plastic packets floating around, Mandanna said the situation broke her heart.

This was a photoshoot regarding awareness for the water pollution by this wonderful team

Creative Director : @sanmathidprasad

Photography : @zeroin.in

Styling : @vogue_pill

Make up : @monicaprakash ❤️

(1/2 ) pic.twitter.com/B0P5uiKmGc — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 13, 2018

“Well wasn’t aware of this till we had to actually go and shoot this in Bellandur lake..which like really broke my heart,and imagine few years down the line..it’s the same case everywhere else..😱 I’d rather not want to be in that space.. I just wanted to share 🤷” the model-actor wrote.

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/zshJLDwW6s — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 13, 2018

Conceptualised and directed by Sanmathi D. Prasad and photographed by visual artist Rajeev, they shot Mandanna standing against the foam-cluttered lake.

Describing the photo of the plastic-filled waterbody as “Sink”, the photographer wrote: “There is an island floating in the Pacific ocean almost as big as the size of India, just a mass garbage. Come on already! Should we just adapt and grow with pollution? Like, garbage has inevitably become a part of ecosystem. Plastic fibres are found in tap water all around the world, thousands of tons of litter end up in ocean every year, trash is being consumed by every other organism on every level of food chain. How long before it sinks in, when we are already sinking in this float.”

The photoshoot garnered a lot of attention online and got everyone talking. Many lauded the actor for willing to get into the polluted water of the lake for the cause and some were worried equally for her health.

Green Agents of Environmental consciousness! Excellent initiative!! https://t.co/WLeW3i8Oq4 — NEERAJ LAL (@neerajlal69) December 14, 2018

not only Bangalore

whole the world have been forgotten what was going through the river and what not had to go through

they simply pump the whole trash into the rivers, ocean’s and everywhere

it’s our mistake done by ourselves #Bellandurlake #waterpollution — Sharath K (@Sharath_TheKing) December 14, 2018

I hope this opens everyone’s eyes to the condition of our polluted surroundings. Wish people opt to use reusable bags rather than plastic, and if plastic ought to be used, then the right method of disposal. — Sonal Nayak (@SonalNayak1992) December 14, 2018

Question: What are the health risks associated with being submerged in this lake? — Samson X (@spinal_tapp) December 14, 2018

I sincerely hope your health wasn’t affected by that filthy lake…this is heartbreaking. https://t.co/FwZDUMwKYL — paula p (@PEP828) December 13, 2018

I applaud you for bringing awareness to such a huge problem, but you couldn’t pay me enough to get in that water! Hope you’re safe! #climatechange — David Stehle (@davidstehle) December 13, 2018

As truly sickening and depressing as this photo is(although visually beautiful) I’m thankful attention is being brought to this horrible problem!! https://t.co/gStgR8Acp7 — Corvid Jadu (@CorvidJadu) December 13, 2018

👏👏👏 finally someone noticing and taking action call this inspirational or what, let’s just hope action is taken on the environment worldwide 😘 https://t.co/xSKhIU3Vnd — Francesca (@sugaisbae10) December 13, 2018

Goddamn so upright step loved it https://t.co/BdTjcmCS7e — itsmebhanuTej (@Teja94bt) December 13, 2018

It is very difficult challenge you accepted it going to bellandur lake..

for giving awareness about water pollution..💧💧💧

Hats off… 👏👏👏👏👌👌👌👌 — Sandeep (@sandeepstar004) December 13, 2018

Well. Madame you are tough and dare to go there 💪 — RoshaN KumaR (@RoShAn__KUmaR) December 13, 2018

Last year in May, The National Green Tribunal had directed authorities to ensure closure of 76 polluting industries around Bellandur lake, however, the situation only worsened this year with repetitive spillage of toxic foam and even fire on the lake premises.