‘Breathtaking’: Stunning photos of ‘engineering marvel’ Chenab Bridge go viral

Photos of the world’s highest railway bridge, being built across a deep gorge of the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir, has been stunning people online.

Sharing the progress of the arch bridge in the making — started in 2002 — Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted its photo. “The world’s highest arch Chenab Bridge over the clouds,” Vaishnaw tweeted about the structure, which can withstand wind speeds of over 266 kmph.

The Railways Ministry has also shared a few more stunning shots of the bridge.

Standing tall against the picturesque mountains, the structure was photographed with white voluminous clouds looming over the Chenab, flowing some 359 metres below the bridge.

The railway bridge, which is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower and being constructed between the Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district, has been hailed as a major step towards seamless railway connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.

With an overall length of 1,315 metres, the bridge has 17 spans, of which the main steel arch portion across the Chenab river is 476 metres long. The bridge, which is a part of an ambitious railway project, will have a “security setup” against possible terror threats and quakes, railway officials had said earlier in March last year. It can also withstand up to 8 magnitude earthquakes and high-intensity blasts.

The bridge forms the crucial link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal—part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project and is often dubbed as the biggest civil-engineering initiative taken up by Indian Railways.

The stunning photos of the metallic structure over the clouds have got everyone talking online.

