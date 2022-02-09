scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Breaking News

‘Breathtaking’: Stunning photos of ‘engineering marvel’ Chenab Bridge go viral

Standing tall against the picturesque mountains, the structure was photographed with white voluminous clouds looming over the Chenab, flowing some 359 metres below the bridge.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 9, 2022 11:51:58 am
chenab bridge, arch chenab bridge, kashmir arch bridge, world highest railway bridge, viral photos, indian expressSharing the progress of the arch bridge in the making — started in 2002 — Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted its photo.

Photos of the world’s highest railway bridge, being built across a deep gorge of the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir, has been stunning people online.

Sharing the progress of the arch bridge in the making — started in 2002 — Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted its photo. “The world’s highest arch Chenab Bridge over the clouds,” Vaishnaw tweeted about the structure, which can withstand wind speeds of over 266 kmph.

The Railways Ministry has also shared a few more stunning shots of the bridge.

Standing tall against the picturesque mountains, the structure was photographed with white voluminous clouds looming over the Chenab, flowing some 359 metres below the bridge.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The railway bridge, which is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower and being constructed between the Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district, has been hailed as a major step towards seamless railway connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.

With an overall length of 1,315 metres, the bridge has 17 spans, of which the main steel arch portion across the Chenab river is 476 metres long. The bridge, which is a part of an ambitious railway project, will have a “security setup” against possible terror threats and quakes, railway officials had said earlier in March last year. It can also withstand up to 8 magnitude earthquakes and high-intensity blasts.

The bridge forms the crucial link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal—part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project and is often dubbed as the biggest civil-engineering initiative taken up by Indian Railways.

The stunning photos of the metallic structure over the clouds have got everyone talking online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement