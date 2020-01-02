Follow Us:
Thursday, January 02, 2020

Photos of a Delhi rickshaw transporting a blanket-covered stray dog go viral

Twitter user Dr Vibhuti Gupta (@sevdazola) tweeted photos of a rickshaw in Delhi with the dog in the passenger's seat, wrapped in a blanket.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: January 2, 2020 6:09:57 pm
The photo was taken early morning in Okhla area in New Delhi. (Source: @sevdazola/ Twitter)

As Delhi continues to grapple with the cold, photos of a kind-hearted rickshaw puller keeping a for a stray dog warm in the capital is going viral on social media.

Twitter user Dr Vibhuti Gupta (@sevdazola) said she was on her way to work Thursday morning when she saw the rickshaw with the dog wrapped in a blanket in the passenger’s seat.

“Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later,” she wrote while sharing two photos of the rickshaw’s four-legged passenger.

Dr Gupta told IndianExpress.com that the photos were clicked near the Holy Family Hospital in Okhla. “It was a sight that I had never seen before. It was beautiful and I couldn’t stop myself. I was awestruck and it was late by the time I decided to capture it,” she said.

ALSO READ | Elderly man earns praise after video of him rescuing stranded cat with chair goes viral

A dog lover, Dr Gupta said it was heartwarming sight, “especially when the guy himself is in chappals in this cold and he still managed to keep the dog warm.”

People loved the photo praised the unknown rickshaw driver for his compassion. Some also said they’d like to know more about the man and support him.

Some also pointed out that it’s not a very uncommon sight, but Gupta said she hopes to find the man soon and thank him.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 02: Latest News

Advertisement