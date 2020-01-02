Photos of a Delhi rickshaw transporting a blanket-covered stray dog go viral

The photo was taken early morning in Okhla area in New Delhi. (Source: @sevdazola/ Twitter) The photo was taken early morning in Okhla area in New Delhi. (Source: @sevdazola/ Twitter)

As Delhi continues to grapple with the cold, photos of a kind-hearted rickshaw puller keeping a for a stray dog warm in the capital is going viral on social media.

Twitter user Dr Vibhuti Gupta (@sevdazola) said she was on her way to work Thursday morning when she saw the rickshaw with the dog wrapped in a blanket in the passenger’s seat.

“Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later,” she wrote while sharing two photos of the rickshaw’s four-legged passenger.

zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later pic.twitter.com/PFDvrlwxGw — hayat ✨ (@sevdazola) January 2, 2020

Dr Gupta told IndianExpress.com that the photos were clicked near the Holy Family Hospital in Okhla. “It was a sight that I had never seen before. It was beautiful and I couldn’t stop myself. I was awestruck and it was late by the time I decided to capture it,” she said.

ALSO READ | Elderly man earns praise after video of him rescuing stranded cat with chair goes viral

A dog lover, Dr Gupta said it was heartwarming sight, “especially when the guy himself is in chappals in this cold and he still managed to keep the dog warm.”

People loved the photo praised the unknown rickshaw driver for his compassion. Some also said they’d like to know more about the man and support him.

such a emotional and inspirational picture — manish mishra (@Manish81Mishra) January 2, 2020

Sweetest thing on the internet today 🥺❤️ — The Wiser Fool (@noobmaster__69_) January 2, 2020

Can somebody recognise this guy please 🙏😭 — TheDiaryGuy (@TheDiaryGuy) January 2, 2020

Wow perfect human . — Rohit – Human ! (@Roohan786007) January 2, 2020

That’s why it is said that poor people are more generous than the rich guys, they have far bigger heart ♥️♥️ — naveen aggarwal (@NidAggarwal) January 2, 2020

this is near near holy family hospital on maulana azad road. it’s almost their every day routine. seen it multiple times — Abhisek Shah (@AbhisekShah16) January 2, 2020

Probably the God is pulling the Rickshaw! — Arpit Sharma (@thearpitsharmaa) January 2, 2020

100000 retweets wouldn’t be enough for this tweet🙂 https://t.co/H88mWThi1t — Kingdom (@theLegendSH) January 2, 2020

Not all superheroes wear capes https://t.co/2axEO4ALMn — lavina (@LavinaRautan) January 2, 2020

Nothing can define how pure this is 🥺 🥺 🥺 🥺 🥺 https://t.co/EJNzy7zWDS — Anita Rane (@AyeWhatMan) January 2, 2020

Some also pointed out that it’s not a very uncommon sight, but Gupta said she hopes to find the man soon and thank him.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd