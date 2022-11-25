scorecardresearch
‘Like sci-fi movie scene’: Photos captured during a train journey leave netizens spellbound

The original tweet also had a soothing description evoking the feelings and sights one encounters during a train journey.

Ministry of Railways, photographs of train journey, play of light, train journey photos, indian express The stunning visuals render viewers with the sensation of the speeding train and the play of light on different colours.

Train journeys in India are often mesmerising experiences and shutterbugs capture the amazing moments for posterity. Now the Ministry of Railways has stunned netizens with a few photographs.

In the photographs, different shades of colours reflected on a moving train get portrayed in multitude ways and seem like a ray of light. The stunning visuals render viewers with the sensation of the speeding train and the play of light on different colours.

“Magical play of light caught through the running train. #LightAndSpeed PC:@thetrainstory,” read the caption of the photographs.

One of the photographs was initially tweeted by The Train Story, another handle of the railways. The original tweet also had a soothing description evoking the feelings and sights one encounters during a train journey.

The description of the photograph read, “Chapter: The Train Chaser, Standing at the door, as the train departs slowly from the station, hearing the sunset’s Islamic call to prayer from far, waving to the children standing at the track one side. I once again begin my journey and this time to experience the night on the railway tracks.

“As the train speeds up through the city area, a different view strike my eyes and that’s the flashing of lights, just like any sci-fi movie scene. At the door, I witness the magical play of light through the moving train. To be continued..Commemorating 75 years of Independence.”

Internet users cannot stop gushing over the photographs. “Excellent creative eyes and thinking minds….. An out of the box tweet ….. Amazing !!!” read one comment. Another user wrote, “Flabbergasting and Amazing long exposure shots!”

