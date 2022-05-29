‘What a view’: Photograph of Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand captures hearts online

Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim has again been enamoured by the beauty of the Indian landscape. This time, a view from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand has won his heart and the stunning image has struck a chord among other netizens also.

The photograph shows an elevated view of the lush, green hilly area. The winding road in the middle of a hill and the amazing cloud in the backdrop of a mesmerising group of hills are visual treats.

“Incredible India! What a view❤️ Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand,” Solheim captioned the photograph.

Other netizens were also left amazed by the photograph. A user wrote, “What a breathtaking view! A slithering path amid infinite steps of lush greens nestled in expansive mountains under the soft blue sky with creamy clouds floating around.”

Another user commented, “After seeing this beautiful scenario I’m unable to stop myself to go there as soon as possible.”

Pauri Garhwal district is part of the Western Himalayas and boasts several forests, meadows, grasslands, marshes, rivers and wildlife. The landscape in Pauri Garhwal is green and cool during the rainy season and mostly pleasant in summer. There are several pilgrim sites including the Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple and Shri Koteshwar Mahadev Temple, as per the district website.

Solheim recently shared a breathtaking photograph of Shimla. The snow-capped mountain, classic buildings and the blue sky in the background had left netizens spellbound.