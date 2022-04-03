Can you spot the bird in this photo? Many couldn’t

A photograph of an owl perched on a tree with its eyes closed has left netizens struggling to spot it. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares interesting wildlife content on Twitter, has posted the photograph of a “meditating owl”. “Meditating Owl, with its eyes closed, has a perfect camouflage that one can ever see…” Nanda captioned the tweet.

Meditating Owl, with its eyes closed, has a perfect camouflage that one can ever see…

(Via Massimo) pic.twitter.com/7Mv7bgs45S — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 30, 2022

The photo was initially shared by Twitter user Massimo.

Many users took a while to spot the owl in the middle of the photograph because of the bird’s colour, which is similar to the bark of the tree. “This one is good for ‘spot the bird in the photo’ contest. It took a while to realise that it was right in the middle!!” commented a user. “As if it’s made of wood,” wrote another user.

This one is good for 'spot the bird in the photo' contest. It took a while to realise that it was right in the middle!! — Vani P S (@VaaniPs) March 30, 2022

OMG !! Even I have to meditate for few seconds to make it visible !! — Naveen Datt (@NaveenDatt1) March 30, 2022

There can never be a perfect camouflage than this.👌👌👌👏👏 — Pallavi(Ruby)Baruah🇮🇳 (@25rubybaruah) March 30, 2022

An Owl or a Cat? Well, meditation is good for every living being! — Sharmistha Chakraborty (@Sharmi_Chak) March 30, 2022

As if it's made of wood 🦉 https://t.co/2tLEmHSFsz — Poonam Saroha (@SarohaPoonam856) March 30, 2022

Fully camouflaged. If not mentioned it would never be noticed 😇😆😂 https://t.co/JrDmT0rGC3 — Shashiprakash(vu3ksp) (@vu3ksp) March 30, 2022

According to National Geographic, camouflage or cryptic colouration is a defensive mechanism species use to hide either to avert predators or for predators to trap prey. One of the most common camouflage tactics, background matching helps species to be in disguise by resembling their surroundings in colouration, form or movement.

Before this, Nanda made many users confused with a photograph of a family of elephants. Netizens were left scratching their heads as they counted the number of elephants in the photograph and got confused.