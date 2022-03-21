‘It’s a porcupine’: Photograph of official’s signature triggers memes and jokes online

A signature, the handwritten depiction of one person’s name, is unique and crucial as it is used for validation purposes and most people strive to make it different and hard to copy.

Now, a signature of an official at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital has triggered jokes and memes online. The signature seems like numerous slanting, vertical lines have been drawn from a particular point. At a glance, not many people would have imagined it to be a signature but a scribbling.

The signature is seen above the seal of the registrar of the Department of Orthopaedics, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, dated March 4, this year. It also shows the official has verified a document. Nobody could even guess the official’s name from the signature.

I have seen many signatures but this one is the best.

Internet user, Ramesh, who shared the photograph on Twitter Monday wrote, “I have seen many signatures but this one is the best.”

Netizens came up with photographs of other illegible signatures as many users also compared this one to the spines of porcupines.

And this one?

But Not better than this masterpiece

“How will banks verify? will they count the number of quills the porcupine has? this is an AI defeating signature who is this officer! needs to be employed by secret services maybe he is sending some secret code in his sign :D,” commented a user.

“OMG! it’s a cross between a butterfly and a porcupine – i wonder how long does it take for him/her to scribble this assemblage of spiky lines,” commented another user. The comments section is replete with jokes and memes of porcupines.

It looks like a procupine

Looks like dandellion to me.

I thought it is peacock