Photograph of elephants protecting their calf melts hearts online

Elephants are well known for their strong kinship and maternal ties, especially when it comes to protecting their young offspring.

Many videos and pictures of elephant herds coming together to protect younger elephants often go viral. Now one such picture is winning hearts all over the country.

On Tuesday, Indian Administrative Officer Supriya Sahu shared a photo that showed two elephants standing next to a calf and then bringing their trunks together to form a type of chain in front of the young elephant.

While sharing this photo, Sahu wrote, “The most fascinating photo of an elephant family making a protection ring with their trunks around their precious baby to protect her as they are approached by a vehicle. Elephants are gems on this planet, so much to learn from them Photo by Santhanaraman #Mudumalai #elephants”.

It is unclear when and where this picture was taken. However, it has so far gathered hundreds of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Elephants appear to be more concerned and caring about their children as compared to other animals. Beautiful creature of GOD.”.

Another person said, “Yes Elephants 🐘🐘are intelligent Animals. Life has unknown Hand which Helps Life to Grow from small to Big. Mother Protect Younger From challenges coming it’s way& provide Food needed for Life untill the younger one stands on it’s own Feet.Nature has compassion towards Life.”.

In July last year, Sahu shared a video that showed a mother elephant protecting her newborn calf from rain by pushing the calf under her belly as if mimicking an umbrella. This video was taken in the Gudalur municipality of the Nilgiri district in Tamil Nadu.