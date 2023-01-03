Photo of this UFO-like cloud is reminding people of ‘Nope’

Weird-shaped clouds do not fail to stroke people’s imagination. Now, a cloud shaped like a saucer-shaped UFO is reminding people of Jordan Peele’s 2022 hit Nope.
In the science fiction horror film, the antagonist is a dangerous extraterrestrial being that looks like a saucer-shaped UFO. The extraterrestrial villain is named Jean Jacket.
The photograph of this UFO-like cloud was shared on Twitter by screenwriter Brian Lynch. Lynch is best known for writing screenplays for Puss in Boots, Minions, The Secret Life of Pets, and Minions: The Rise of Gru, amongst other movies.
While sharing this UFO-like cloud’s photo, Lynch tagged Oscar-winning director Peele. This tweet has had over 11,000 likes since it was posted on December 28, 2023.
Attn: @JordanPeele pic.twitter.com/ZM0lKGYo3M
— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) December 27, 2022
In the comments, many people wrote about how the cloud reminded them of Nope. However, a few people took a more rational view. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Its just a cloud guys! Nothing weird here ”.
Another person wrote, “I think they’re called lenticular clouds I saw a bunch earlier this year”
Lenticular clouds are stationary clouds that are formed mostly in the troposphere. What makes them special is that their appearance is often similar to a cone or a saucer.
In April 2021, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) shared an image of “night-shining” or Noctilucent clouds on their Instagram. These clouds, called polar mesospheric clouds, consist of ice crystals and are only visible during astronomical twilight.