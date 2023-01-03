scorecardresearch
Photo of this UFO-like cloud is reminding people of ‘Nope’

Director Jordan Peele released his latest sci-fi horror film, Nope, in July 2022.

Weird-shaped clouds do not fail to stroke people’s imagination. Now, a cloud shaped like a saucer-shaped UFO is reminding people of Jordan Peele’s 2022 hit Nope.

In the science fiction horror film, the antagonist is a dangerous extraterrestrial being that looks like a saucer-shaped UFO. The extraterrestrial villain is named Jean Jacket.

The photograph of this UFO-like cloud was shared on Twitter by screenwriter Brian Lynch. Lynch is best known for writing screenplays for Puss in Boots, Minions, The Secret Life of Pets, and Minions: The Rise of Gru, amongst other movies.

While sharing this UFO-like cloud’s photo, Lynch tagged Oscar-winning director Peele. This tweet has had over 11,000 likes since it was posted on December 28, 2023.

In the comments, many people wrote about how the cloud reminded them of Nope. However, a few people took a more rational view. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Its just a cloud guys! Nothing weird here ”.

Another person wrote, “I think they’re called lenticular clouds I saw a bunch earlier this year”

Lenticular clouds are stationary clouds that are formed mostly in the troposphere. What makes them special is that their appearance is often similar to a cone or a saucer.

In April 2021, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) shared an image of “night-shining” or Noctilucent clouds on their Instagram. These clouds, called polar mesospheric clouds, consist of ice crystals and are only visible during astronomical twilight.

