Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

‘Have such a generic face’: Photo of popular historian Manu S Pillai is an ‘engineer’ in a networking app ad

Unacademy Group misrepresented Manu S Pillai's picture during an ad for their upcoming networking platform.

Seeing your face pasted on advertisement campaigns unexpectedly can be a jarring experience. Popular writer and historian Manu S Pillai experienced something similar when he found his photo was being used in an advertisement for a professional networking platform.

The advertisement was for the EdTech company Unacademy Group’s upcoming product NextLevel, which is being advertised as an alternative to LinkedIn. This ad featuring Pillai’s photo was tweeted by Gaurav Munjal, the founder of Unacademy Group, who seemed oblivious to their choice of model selection for the campaign.

While retweeting Munjal’s promotional tweet about NextLevel, Pillai wrote, “Apparently I am “Sagar Chauhan”, senior frontend engineer. Not the first time this is happening. Somewhat miffed that I have such a generic face, it gets lifted for all kinds of random advertisements ”.

Interestingly in another tweet, Pillai noted this was not the first time his photo was used in a similar fashion. While sharing a screenshot from Dhurina, an EdTech company, Pillai wrote, “In the past I have been Mohit Gaur who liked to make free pdfs.”

In response to this, a Twitter user wrote, “You were also Aman Shah on Trainman just a few months ago..now they’ve changed the face though”.

Pillai’s tweet prompted other people to share similar experiences. Writer Preethi Shenoy commented, “Omg Have you tried telling them to take it off ? Once some magazine used one of my pictures (along with my mom) for an article they had written (which wasn’t about me) and I made them take it down”.

Independent journalist Swagata Yadavar recounted, “It’s better being used for a swachh bharat campaign for toilets. I was shown to be a happy beneficiary because I had tweeted a happy photo with a toilet during a reporting trip.”

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 11:13:07 am
