Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

After photo of ‘masala jalebi’ on the internet, netizens want people arrested for ‘food crime’

Masala jalebi is the latest addition to the world of bizarre food.

Every now and then, there is a new addition to the world of bizarre food. Now, a photograph of ‘masala jalebi’ is intriguing and annoying netizens.

This spicy take on jalebi, a popular sweet made of fried maida and dipped in sugar syrup, was shared online by a Twitter user Mayur Sejpal (@mayursejpal). While sharing a photo of the dish that appeared to be a curry of some kind, Sejpal wrote, “Anyone want masala jalebi?”.

Commenting on this, Pranav Mahajan, a police officer, wrote, “Agar IPC me food crime ki koi section hoti to aaj aap pakka andar hote (If there were a section in IPC (Indian Penal Code) for food crimes, then you would certainly be imprisoned)”. Echoing this thought, another person wrote, “We need a separate law against such crimes”.

A few people even found the dish ‘interesting’. One such person wrote, “Interesting dish! Crisp unsweetened jalebi in curry ? Imaginative innovation at its best. Worth trying…”.

This is not the first time Sejpal has posted a controversial version of jalebi. Last year, he posted a photo of ‘Jalebi chaat—a combination of jalebis with curd, onion, and sev-papdi. This dish too evoked similar reactions from a baffled Twitterati, with some even questioning the existence of the dish.

While jalebi is mostly a sweet dish, in some parts of India it is paired with a savoury accompaniment. In Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, a food joint is famous for serving a combination of jalebi with aloo ki sabzi.

