After photo of ‘masala jalebi’ on the internet, netizens want people arrested for ‘food crime’

Every now and then, there is a new addition to the world of bizarre food. Now, a photograph of ‘masala jalebi’ is intriguing and annoying netizens.

This spicy take on jalebi, a popular sweet made of fried maida and dipped in sugar syrup, was shared online by a Twitter user Mayur Sejpal (@mayursejpal). While sharing a photo of the dish that appeared to be a curry of some kind, Sejpal wrote, “Anyone want masala jalebi?”.

Commenting on this, Pranav Mahajan, a police officer, wrote, “Agar IPC me food crime ki koi section hoti to aaj aap pakka andar hote (If there were a section in IPC (Indian Penal Code) for food crimes, then you would certainly be imprisoned)”. Echoing this thought, another person wrote, “We need a separate law against such crimes”.

Agar IPC me food crime ki koi section hoti to aaj aap pakka andar hote. 😆😆 — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) December 27, 2022

A few people even found the dish ‘interesting’. One such person wrote, “Interesting dish! Crisp unsweetened jalebi in curry ? Imaginative innovation at its best. Worth trying…”.

This is not the first time Sejpal has posted a controversial version of jalebi. Last year, he posted a photo of ‘Jalebi chaat—a combination of jalebis with curd, onion, and sev-papdi. This dish too evoked similar reactions from a baffled Twitterati, with some even questioning the existence of the dish.

While jalebi is mostly a sweet dish, in some parts of India it is paired with a savoury accompaniment. In Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, a food joint is famous for serving a combination of jalebi with aloo ki sabzi.