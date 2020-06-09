scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 09, 2020
COVID19

‘Look at that smile’: Photo of leopard rescued in Madhya Pradesh triggers meme fest

While several images of the young leopard were circulated on Twitter, one of the images in particular has captured netizens' attention. In the image, the animal is seen baring her teeth and seemingly 'smiling'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 9, 2020 4:55:47 pm
leopard rescue IIT indore Madhya Pradesh “I want to be this happy in life,” tweeted a user while sharing the picture of the animal.

While the capture of a leopard, which was spotted wandering around IIT Indore multiple times, brought relief to the forest officials, a picture of the “smiling” big cat has left netizens in splits and become a fodder for memes.

While news agency ANI shared four pictures of the young leopard on Twitter, one of the images in particular has captured netizens’ attention. In the image, the animal is seen baring her teeth and seemingly “smiling”.

According to Divisional Forest Officer TS Sulia, the animal was seen near the educational institute multiple times following which she was captured. “She will be released in the jungle,” Sulia told the news agency.

Since being tweeted online, several pictures of the leopard have gone viral on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 09: Latest News

Advertisement