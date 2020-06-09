‘Look at that smile’: Photo of leopard rescued in Madhya Pradesh triggers meme fest

“I want to be this happy in life,” tweeted a user while sharing the picture of the animal. “I want to be this happy in life,” tweeted a user while sharing the picture of the animal.

While the capture of a leopard, which was spotted wandering around IIT Indore multiple times, brought relief to the forest officials, a picture of the “smiling” big cat has left netizens in splits and become a fodder for memes.

While news agency ANI shared four pictures of the young leopard on Twitter, one of the images in particular has captured netizens’ attention. In the image, the animal is seen baring her teeth and seemingly “smiling”.

According to Divisional Forest Officer TS Sulia, the animal was seen near the educational institute multiple times following which she was captured. “She will be released in the jungle,” Sulia told the news agency.

Since being tweeted online, several pictures of the leopard have gone viral on social media.

When the person asking help is….

Your sister vs Your crush pic.twitter.com/DJSXBFZeQM — jojo ജോജോ 🇮🇳 (@AdolfHi20995913) June 8, 2020

The reason why leopards are so attracted to IITs according to @onkar_87 is that it gets easier to crack the CAT later… 😜 https://t.co/gSfFQYLYp6 — Apoorv Shaligram (@DV_Apoorv) June 8, 2020

I wanna be this happy in life https://t.co/Xz3Z0ruNqr pic.twitter.com/SDXYXZSBAd — Aditya Doshi (@meindoshihu) June 8, 2020

Knock knock !!

Dekho kaun Aaya 😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/RegqYFTPwU — Pratyush Choudhary (@Tinypushpam2) June 8, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd