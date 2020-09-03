scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 03, 2020
'New normal': How netizens reacted to a photo of a clothing brand's mobile showroom

A Twitter user recently shared a photo of a showroom of a clothing brand on a truck in an apartment complex in the suburb of Chembur in Mumbai.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 3, 2020 5:06:24 pm
The photo was shared on Twitter by a man from his housing society in Mumbai.

A photo of a brand’s ‘moving showoroom’ at a residential complex in Mumbai has created a buzz on social media .

“Shops are coming to our society now!” wrote Amit Thadhani sharing a photo of the well-lit showroom that was mounted on the back of a truck.

Other brands have also been mounting showrooms on trucks to take their offerings to customers in cities. Another clothing brand had done something similar in Gurugram.

Here’s how netizens reacted to this new trend that clothing brands are experimenting with:

