‘New normal’: How netizens reacted to a photo of a clothing brand’s mobile showroom

The photo was shared on Twitter by a man from his housing society in Mumbai. (Source: @amitsurg/ Twitter)

A photo of a brand’s ‘moving showoroom’ at a residential complex in Mumbai has created a buzz on social media .

A Twitter user recently shared a photo of a showroom of a clothing brand on a truck in an apartment complex in the suburb of Chembur in Mumbai.

“Shops are coming to our society now!” wrote Amit Thadhani sharing a photo of the well-lit showroom that was mounted on the back of a truck.

Shops are coming to our society now! pic.twitter.com/Vbtt6IEKJP — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) September 2, 2020

Other brands have also been mounting showrooms on trucks to take their offerings to customers in cities. Another clothing brand had done something similar in Gurugram.

Yup we’ve had popup stalls from Max, Lifestyle, Pantaloons, Allen Solly and some sportswear store so far and many mithai/farsan walas https://t.co/1xTG40JIQ2 — Peeche pado par haath dhokar 👏 (@ChulbuliImli) September 2, 2020

I had only ever seen food trucks. There’s a Levi’s truck in our society. This pandemic has changed everything! pic.twitter.com/wy3MIz1mQh — Natasha A. (@Grammar_nazzzi) July 17, 2020

Here’s how netizens reacted to this new trend that clothing brands are experimenting with:

Apparel! Interesting. For the past few months… Food retailers have visited many large societies here in Pune. — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) September 2, 2020

Survival instinct of entrepreneurs. Very inspiring and stimulating . Thanks for sharing. — Advit Dixit (@advitarundixit) September 2, 2020

U can not go to shops, but shop can come to you. Really Covid is introducing a lot many new possibilities for market. https://t.co/u7BQQ2DJM7 — Atul Pradhan (@onairatul) September 3, 2020

Our world is truly collapsing to our societies, houses/apartments, rooms. We are now Working From Home, Studying from Home, Ordering in Food from Home, Shopping from Home………

Insular tomorrow? https://t.co/rnOEVrBLf6 — Anant Bhan (@AnantBhan) September 2, 2020

Market basket analysis based on common sense and no data 😁 — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) September 2, 2020

What has this year brought about. Shop at home now. Wow😂 https://t.co/e0Yr8xAMnn — Parag Kothari (@paragkothari19) September 2, 2020

Next level of retail! Mobile store at your doorstep. https://t.co/DIOPmVpfuL — Jasman Sidhu (@JasmanTweets) September 2, 2020

This suddenly makes location irrelevant! and for the longest time its been the only valuation metric for real estate… scary! https://t.co/tJFOWmPX9T — Mukul D (@HerrDrunkie) September 2, 2020

To matlab ab wo jo bechare Thele waale gali gali jake kapde bechte the ye unka bhi business khayenge 😂😂 https://t.co/mYOg6bctdR — सुखी लाला 🇮🇳 (@raghav_uvaach) September 2, 2020

And I must say, this is going to be one of the most remarkable steps in marketing. This must be called the welcome step. https://t.co/WGB1OUMhhC — तोहार Masked ऊँगली (@MeetUunngLee) September 2, 2020

How market dynamics are changing & brands are embracing the change, and demonstrating it! https://t.co/SQsT2PClFt — Malhar Deshpande (@DMalhar) September 2, 2020

Money will always find a way https://t.co/ExQmOqNi5f — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) September 2, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd