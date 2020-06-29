scorecardresearch
Photos of CJI SA Bobde on a Harley Davidson go viral. Here is how netizens reacted

The picture was also shared by verified Twitter page 'Bar & Bench' along with a caption that read, "Chief Justice of India SA Bobde trying out Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 29, 2020 5:14:38 pm
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde Harley Davidson superbike viral picure, twitter reactions Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions online.

Social media was flooded with pictures of Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde sitting on a Harley Davidson superbike, prompting several reactions among netizens.

The 64-year-old, who was an ardent biker when he was a lawyer in Nagpur, was photographed checking out a guest’s motorbike at a ceremony in Raj Bhawan on Sunday. In the images, shared by several lawyers, Justice Bobde can be seen sitting on a parked Harley Davidson CVO 2020 and is surrounded by people wearing masks.

The picture was also shared by Twitter page of ‘Bar & Bench’ along with a caption that read, “Chief Justice of India SA Bobde trying out Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020.”

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on several social media platforms. While many were surprised to see this “avatar” of the CJI, others wondered why he was not wearing a mask amid the ongoing pandemic.

