A photo of an unguarded sack of onions outside a Mumbai restaurant has gone viral

As onion prices breached the Rs 100 mark in parts of the nation, a photo of an unguarded sack of the bulb lying outside a Mumbai restaurant is going viral.

Popular Mumbai photographer and blogger, Gopal MS, who documents the day-to-day lives in the city, found it remarkable that this could be done despite the reports of onions being stolen in other parts of the nation. The photo showed a sack of onions placed outside a closed restaurant near the Sewri railway station. The blogger, who runs ‘Mumbai Paused’ blog, wrote, “Is this is how safe Mumbai is?”

Believe it or not. Is this is how safe mumbai is? A sack of onions placed outside a restaurant to be picked up when it opens. pic.twitter.com/CVrLyKSlrV — Mumbai Paused (@SloganMurugan) December 2, 2019

As onion prices have risen, people have been using memes to comment about it. In response to this photo, some people joked that no one wanted to mess with Delhi people (given the name of the restaurant), while some said it was sad to see onions and cows were safe in the country but not women, following the Hyderabad gangrape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian.

Many restaurants and eateries have reduced their consumption of onions and have stopped giving it for free with other dishes.

