Viral photo of woman cooking while on oxygen support triggers debate online

Many said such "toxic" glorification of mother's love must stop (Source: @HouseOfNoronha/ Twitter)

As India continues to grapple with a second wave of Covid-19, social media platforms have been abuzz with SOS alerts and calls for donations. We’ve seen the power of humanity, with strangers coming forth to held one another. Now, a striking photograph of a woman cooking while on oxygen support has triggered a heated debate online.

The image, which has been circulated widely across platforms, is of a woman cooking in the kitchen while breathing with the help of an oxygen concentrator placed nearby. The photo came with the caption, “Unconditional love = mother. She is never off duty.”

The origins of the photograph remain unclear and questioned over its authenticity have been raised. However, the post has triggered a conversation on women, mothers, and their “duties”.

Many on social media were concerned whether the image was real as going near a gas stove with oxygen is hazardous. Some commented that even if the photograph was staged, the toxic mentality behind the image of glorifying motherhood was sickening. Amid the debate, many shared their own experiences on how it is often difficult to convince mothers to prioritise themselves, especially when they are unwell.

How many homes in India have mothers not getting sick leave? Not sure if this lady is actually cooking with an oxygen cylinder near the gas stove (!) but even if it is fictional Can this unconditional love trope that forces women to not take rest stop already? pic.twitter.com/jZLMVvKdV9 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 21, 2021

This is not love. This is slavery in the name is social structure. இதுக்கு நாம வெக்கப்படணும் சென்றாயன் pic.twitter.com/W72ZdlEhtc — Naveen Mohamedali (@NaveenFilmmaker) May 21, 2021

We are so used to glorifying working through misery in this country. It’s sickening. — Navin Noronha 🌈🐼 (@HouseOfNoronha) May 21, 2021

I just finished convincing my covid postive friend that she needn’t cook, she can say no and it’s her right and need of the hour to rest. To think that this needs to be said 😐 — Ranjani Subramanian (@Priya_Ranju) May 21, 2021

So Men cooking for the family is never an option? — Abisheik (@AbisheikS01) May 21, 2021

help out nahi take over the kitchen — anvita (@anvitanath) May 21, 2021

It’s high time people stopped romanticising their mothers and their efforts, let them rest and heal properly — pancake🦭// rajisha vijayan simp acc (@maavurundai) May 22, 2021

Duty as in “preparing food” is a sweeping generalization.

Highly stereotypical, sexist disgusting. 😠 — NO FARMERS NO FOOD NO FUTURE (@vidyadharana) May 21, 2021

This just shows incapable children or child who is so selfish that even in such a dire health situation their mother is going through, cannot take the responsibility to cook your own damn food!But can post on social media? They deserve a slap 👋🏻 — Madness (@madnesswien) May 21, 2021

Glorifying women’s misery ,sacrifice and pain is a norm in our country… “She is never off duty ” has been said proudly often in our society… The reality is you never gave a chance to her being off duty 🥺 — ऋचा प्रधान (@pradhan_rich) May 21, 2021

Typical. Make women goddesses, put them on a pedestal and work them to the bone coz *WoMEn cAN tAke iT* — CoconutAndChill (@Pratyus71168172) May 21, 2021

This is so wrong in many ways .. she should not be doing this and if there are folks at her home who are allowing this , that’s horrible .. I hope and pray this photo is fake . If not feel really sorry for the lady — Saravanan Azhagusundaram (@sarvi_here) May 21, 2021

I realize this is most likely staged for virality, but anyone who equates this with unconditional love should never be any relationship whatsoever. We need to promote mothers’ self-care as love for the family, after all only she is healthy and well can she be there with them. — Chhavi (@chhavi96) May 21, 2021

Even if its staged.. The idea behind this image can’t be appreciated. That ‘Mother is Never Off Duty’ tag line irritates me a lot. — padhu (@padhunabhan) May 21, 2021