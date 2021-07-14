‘Food for thought’: Photo of a Meghalaya channawala displaying ‘vaccinated’ tag earns plaudits online

As people around the world continue to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, vaccination seems to be the only way to move closer to normalcy once again. Sadly, however, there is still a lot of hesitation and rumours doing rounds about inoculation. Amid all this, a picture of a Meghalaya street vendor displaying that he is vaccinated is going viral.

In a photo doing rounds on social media, showing a vendor of Shillong’s favourite street food channa chat, has been earning a lot of praise from netizens and even administration. Sharing the image on Instagram, DC Office of East Khasi Hills wrote: “Our favourite snack, and a responsible street vendor showing us the way forward.”

In fact, it’s not the vendor alone, many shopkeepers and hawkers putting out their stalls have been not only getting vaccinated and encouraging others, they have been also displaying it to let their customers know.

At the centre of the impressive initiative is Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA), who along with National Health Mission of the state government have not only raised awareness among all its members but have also given them proper training for all necessary Covid-19 protocols.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Shane Thabah, secretary of the MGSPHSVA, said that when the pandemic hit, the street vendors and hawkers were the most affected and so it was necessary to join the forces and make them aware of the situation. “We tried to not only raise awareness but also train them about Covid-appropriate behaviours and we even organised many programmes. We distributed pamphlets in local Khasi language to scientifically explain why people need to wear masks and why social distancing is necessary,” Thabah said over the telephone.

After the initial campaigns were successful, the association later even encouraged all to get their vaccine shots to operate their business with ease. “We have more than 1,500 members across the state, and more than half of them have been vaccinated so far. We initially thought it would be great if they can show their customers that they have received a dose, and later even the administration urged all to do the same,” he added.

Tarun Bhartiya, a local photographer and invitee member who operates the association’s social media pages, said the hawkers have been not only practising Covid protocols themselves but also been educating others. “Most of our members of the association still carry pamphlets with them when ever they set out their stalls. Whenever they see customers not wearing a mask, they hand out the leaflet and explain them what such precautionary measures are necessary,” he added.

“We as an association have been at the forefront of vaccination drive and training our members in Covid-appropriate behaviour or self regulated odd and even system based on membership id,” he explained.

From taxi drivers to local residents, vendors have taken it upon themselves to encourage people to get vaccinated and bust myths surrounding it.

As the image of the channa wala went viral, many lauded him and hope his sense of responsibility encourages others.

