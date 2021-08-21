Just desi thing: Memers give Indian twist to photo of monitor lizard climbing up gate

When it comes to getting laughs, trust desi memes to give hilarious twists to anything and everything. While Bollywood content remains a hot pick most of the time, they are known to reinterpret any photo in a creative way, using it in a very apt situation.

Recently, a photo of a humongous monitor lizard climbing up a gate has got everyone hooked.

Indian Twitterati are busy using the picture of the reptile, peeking its face above the gate, to common situations that are known by all. From asking downstairs neighbours to return a piece of clothing that was blown away by the wind to asking if their parents have left the keys to the house behind, people are sharing typical desi things.

In case you’re wondering what’s the backstory of the viral meme fodder, well, it’s a picture from Malaysia. A Johor man, Long Cherng Yee, was surprised to see the huge intruder latched onto his front gate, seemingly not interested to cross over but just observing from outside after getting a better view. And that’s exactly what struck a chord with Indian memers as well.

“You might have pet dogs at home but I have a small ‘crocodile’ here!” the man had quipped while sharing the images on Facebook in 2019. His photos had gone viral even at the time and had created a big buzz online. The man had called the animal ‘mini Godzilla’.

He had shared another image of the visitor a few days later which had sparked many memes and jokes in the country at the time.

Now, after two years, desis on Twitter have rediscovered the viral photo and are using it in most Indian ways, making it extremely relatable for all.

Aunty thodi cheeni dona humare ghar cheeni khatam hogai hai pic.twitter.com/fZOpniHEPl — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) August 21, 2021

When deadline of Hostel is still 10pm and you reach at 10.05 pm pic.twitter.com/mqRs6igGDV — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) August 21, 2021

mummy lunch mein lene aajana please. pic.twitter.com/05FmlZ5Smv — BhaRaTaTaTa (@KhaaliKatora) August 21, 2021

aunty ball dedo ab nahi aayegi sorry pic.twitter.com/4CRKPQYWtm — ︎ ︎A.A. (@iamFirki) August 21, 2021

Aunty aapke pas mummy ne ghar ka chabi diya hai kya ?? pic.twitter.com/fYmSFCRKDb — Atul Verma (@sillyy_corner) August 21, 2021

When girl’s are practicing dance for school event. Boy’s: pic.twitter.com/ssqAlVXt5k — Pankaj Gautam (@the_humourless) August 21, 2021

No one just jiraiya doing his research !! pic.twitter.com/bCZgtl3owQ — Vikrant💸 (@UffVIKRANT) August 21, 2021

Bhaiya ek wo tiger biscuit ka packet dedo ghar mai mehmaan aaye hain. pic.twitter.com/fi5xnORTcO — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) August 20, 2021